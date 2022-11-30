Stray of the Day: Meet Wally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Wally, a 1-2 year old, male, German Sheperd and Labrador mix.

He was found abandoned on the 2400 block of West street in late October.

The shelter says he’s very shy and timid at first but once he warms up to you, he’ll be your best friend for life.

With the holidays coming up, you may be quick to get an animal as a present but it’s important to keep in mind how much work can go into owning these furry friends. Before adopting, be sure you can give them a good life that they so badly deserve.

Wally is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

