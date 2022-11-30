ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

KSLA

NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

OPD: Two La. women fatally shot in car

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Drive. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot...
OPELOUSAS, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update – Natchitoches Police identify two more suspects for shooting on Lakeview Drive

The Natchitoches Police Department had identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred late last month on Lakeview Drive. Jashawn Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Evelyn Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custodian.
kjas.com

She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police

Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
DERIDDER, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen located

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate James Reed, 15. He is described as being approximately 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street near Fred Loop. If you have any information or...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
OAKDALE, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women. John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the...
FORT POLK, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed

NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers

A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire

Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
LEESVILLE, LA

