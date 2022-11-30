Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
cenlanow.com
OPD: Two La. women fatally shot in car
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Drive. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update – Natchitoches Police identify two more suspects for shooting on Lakeview Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department had identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred late last month on Lakeview Drive. Jashawn Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Evelyn Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custodian.
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
KSLA
NPSO asking for help identifying monetary instrument abuse suspects
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a monetary instrument abuse investigation. On Nov. 30, the NPSO Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people from security footage images. Both men...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen located
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate James Reed, 15. He is described as being approximately 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street near Fred Loop. If you have any information or...
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
UPDATE: Police identify two women killed in Opelousas drive-by
Opelousas Police are asking for tips from the public for a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
ktalnews.com
Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
cenlanow.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women. John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the...
cenlanow.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women
Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers
A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
Ville Platte man arrested in Avoyelles home invasion
On November 29, the APSO received a report of an unknown adult male subject found in the bed with their juvenile daughter at a residence located in the 3700 block of Highway 29 South in Bunkie.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Parents held Ville Platte man at gunpoint after they found him in bed with their daughter
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man allegedly found in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie early yesterday morning. Captain Tim Ryan says the girl’s parents held 61-year-old Jeffrey Brant of Ville Platte at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “ Brant was found inside the...
