SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO