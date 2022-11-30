Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
2 arrested after drunkenly climbing construction scaffolding in San Mateo: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two individuals were arrested Friday after entering a building under construction and climbing on its scaffolding towards a crane in San Mateo, police said. Police said the two individuals were drunk when they ventured off into the construction zone. When officers ordered them to vacate the...
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
DA details decision not to charge suspect with murder in Antioch gas station slaying
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch gas station clerk James Williams chased after an armed robbery suspect and shot him and then kept on firing, authorities said. The suspect then shot the clerk in the chest and leg, killing him. Contra Costa County prosecutors announced they won't be charging the suspect with...
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting
NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo. San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
Fired Vallejo police lieutenant cleared of wrongdoing
VALLEJO, Calif. - The head of Vallejo’s police union has been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator after he was fired for sending a threatening email to a reporter and other alleged acts of misconduct, according to Open Vallejo. If reinstated to his job with the city's police, former...
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A pair of masked bandits are still at large after brazenly robbing a California Apple store in broad daylight on Black Friday, and video of the incident has gone viral showing staff watching on and warning customers against intervening as the thieves made away with tens of thousands of dollars in loot.
Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp
A convicted felon serving seven years for stalking and other charges "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on Thursday, state prison officials said. Authorities discovered that Raul Mejia, 22, was missing from the Delta Conservation Camp when they conducted their evening count of the incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
Long road to justice for one SF domestic violence victim
The wheels have justice have turned slowly but surely for the family and friends of Mary Atchison of San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a victim of domestic violence. On Tuesday, boyfriend Jules Sibilio was convicted of second degree murder, more than 8 years after he killed her.
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
Driver fatally struck by commuter train in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A driver was struck and killed by a commuter train in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrain. The transit agency said the incident happened around 1:38 p.m at the Broadway station and involved one of its trains. First responders are at the scene along with transit police...
Oakland may rename street for Too Short
OAKLAND, Calif. - Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop" - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him. Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better...
3 small arson fires set near Oakland school cause some damage
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said. The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and...
Heartbroken father speaks out after teenage son dies in crash
LIVERMORE, Calif. - The father of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash of a pickup truck full of Livermore High School students said Thursday that the deadly collision was the result of a crime. "He died in a tragedy. It was not an accident. This was something...
