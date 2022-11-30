Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended



R esidents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.

The application for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program, or ANCHOR , has been set for Jan. 31 of next year. Homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will be eligible to receive $1,500 in relief, while homeowners making between $150,000 and $250,000 annually will be eligible to receive $1,000, according to Northjersey.com .

“For the residents of New Jersey, affordability is the most pressing issue, and property taxes are the greatest burden,” New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari said. “We are making use of resources to address this need by helping homeowners and renters with direct financial assistance. Extending the deadline will give our residents a greater ability to take advantage of a program that will help make their lives more affordable.”

STIMULUS UPDATE: DEADLINE IS WEDNESDAY FOR DELAWARE RESIDENTS TO CLAIM $300 DIRECT PAYMENT

Renters are also eligible for this program, though they will only be eligible to receive $450 if they make less than $150,000 annually.

The deadline for applications was originally set for Dec. 31 but was pushed back a month to allow as many people eligible to apply. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will “embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign” to ensure people are aware of the program, the three of them announced in a statement.

The eligibility of New Jersey homeowners and renters requires them to have occupied their primary residences on Oct. 1, 2019, and for them to file or be exempt from New Jersey income taxes . Homeowners interested in applying can do so online, over the phone, or by submitting an online paper application printed and sent in by mail. Renters will have the same options to apply except for over the phone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The payments from the ANCHOR program will begin being sent out in late spring 2023. Applicants will receive these payments as either direct deposits or checks.