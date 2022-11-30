Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
REEDSPORT HOLDING OPEN HOUSE TO HONOR COUNCILOR
The City of Reedsport will hold an Open House to honor Councilor Mark Bedard for his 16 years of public service to the community. It will take place Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on Winchester Avenue. The event will be held immediately following a work session during the council meeting that evening.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
KDRV
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE RIVERS FOUNDATION TO AWARD OVER $1 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS
The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians is set to award more than one million dollars to non-profit organizations. The foundation is the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort. Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees...
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
kqennewsradio.com
HIV ALLIANCE TO RECOGNIZE WORLD AIDS DAY DECEMBER 1ST
Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day. Now recognized on December 1st, the day honors all those impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic while looking forward to a future without the virus. The nonprofit HIV Alliance was founded in Eugene in 1994. It currently serves over 1,200 people living with HIV across 15 Oregon counties.
kqennewsradio.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS CONTINUES THROUGH JANUARY 1ST
The Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights continues through January 1st at River Forks Park, northwest of Roseburg. Celebrating its 30th year, the event is presented by the Roseburg Rotary Club starting nightly at 5:30 p.m. Residents can see over 500,000 lights on over 90 animated displays as they drive through...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Dec. 2
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 30, 8:07 a.m., 200 block W. Kruse Ave., “warrant service,” 42-year old Aaron Douglas Vonzell “cited in lieu of custody on two Coos County SO warrants charging Failure to Appear on Criminal Cite for Driving While Suspended or Revoked and Contempt of Court.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR VIOLATING NO CONTACT ORDER
A transient was jailed for violating a no contact order by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of South Main Street in Canyonville. The deputy noticed a female sitting in the passenger seat and knew there was a no contact order between the woman and the driver, with the driver listed as the respondent.
kqennewsradio.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP OPEN WARMING CENTER
Volunteers are needed to help open the Roseburg Warming Center Thursday night to provide a warm and dry overnight shelter for vulnerable residents. Operator Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg, said organizers weren’t planning on opening this week but the updated forecast says it will be freezing and wet.
kqennewsradio.com
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY
The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
kqennewsradio.com
AVIVA HEALTH OPENING MILK DROP COLLECTION SITE
Aviva Health is hosting a grand opening for the county’s only milk-drop site on Friday December 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its main Roseburg clinic on Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Roseburg. The site is in partnership with Northwest Mothers Milk Bank and Healthy Start....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A Roseburg man was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Thursday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 9:10 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Melrose Road. When he arrived, the driver of a sports car was being treated by medical personnel. The 23-year old said he didn’t know what happened. He said he was driving and the next thing he knew, he was surrounded by medics. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
GLORIOUS CHRISTMAS FRIDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY AFTERNOON
The Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts Department presents the Roseburg Concert Chorale in “Glorious Christmas” Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Jacoby Auditorium. The performance will also feature the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and the UCC Chamber Choir. The three ensembles,...
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
