ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Army halts flag football Turkey Bowl after massive brawl

Flag football may be typically designed to be devoid of tackling, but soldiers with the 82nd Airborne couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a Turkey Bowl game hosted at Fayetteville State University over the holiday weekend. “When the game started, tensions rose and there was a scuffle between...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant

The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
FLORIDA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Largest Military Base in Montana

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MONTANA STATE
C. Heslop

A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans

The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
cohaitungchi.com

Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Air Force

One of the five branches of the Armed Forces, the Air Force defends the United States through control and exploitation of air and space. What Is the Cut-Off Age for Joining the Air Force?. Non-prior service applicants must be in basic training before their 28th birthday. Officer Training School applicants...
WKBN

Space Force opens new regional base in Florida

The Space Force, the Pentagon’s newest military service, activated on Friday its second regional headquarters in Tampa, Fla., under U.S. Central Command.  U.S. Space Forces-Central, opened at MacDill Air Force Base, “will play a significant role in supporting Centcom’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings” in the Middle East and central Asia, according […]
TAMPA, FL
Defense One

Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight

The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army to use old slogan for new recruits

The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy