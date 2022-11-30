Read full article on original website
Army halts flag football Turkey Bowl after massive brawl
Flag football may be typically designed to be devoid of tackling, but soldiers with the 82nd Airborne couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a Turkey Bowl game hosted at Fayetteville State University over the holiday weekend. “When the game started, tensions rose and there was a scuffle between...
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant
The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
Where Are All the Nuclear Bunkers?
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union invested heavily in public defense infrastructure, but the United States did not.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
The world's 5 best special-operations forces besides those of the US
US special-operations units like Delta Force and the Navy SEALs are well-known, but many other countries also field top-tier special operators.
This Is the Largest Military Base in Montana
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans
The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Air Force
One of the five branches of the Armed Forces, the Air Force defends the United States through control and exploitation of air and space. What Is the Cut-Off Age for Joining the Air Force?. Non-prior service applicants must be in basic training before their 28th birthday. Officer Training School applicants...
Space Force opens new regional base in Florida
The Space Force, the Pentagon’s newest military service, activated on Friday its second regional headquarters in Tampa, Fla., under U.S. Central Command. U.S. Space Forces-Central, opened at MacDill Air Force Base, “will play a significant role in supporting Centcom’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings” in the Middle East and central Asia, according […]
Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight
The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
Army to use old slogan for new recruits
The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
