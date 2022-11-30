'Cruel hoax': Kemp vows to 'go after' people behind active shooting rumors in Georgia

G ov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is vowing to "go after" the people responsible for several active shooter hoaxes across the state.

After since-debunked reports emerged Wednesday morning regarding active shooters at several schools across various coastal Georgia counties, Kemp pledged to hold the "criminals" who called in the hoaxes accountable, saying in a statement that the security of schools was "unexpectedly put to the test" and that the state would cooperate with an active FBI investigation into the incidents.



"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available," he said.

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS: EX-FBI INVESTIGATOR REVEALS CHILLING THEORY AS STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASSES

Kemp added that as a father of three daughters, he prays to "God to guard against [school shootings] every day." He said his office provided $30,000 toward campus security for every public school in Georgia.

"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available," the governor wrote. "The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism, and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."



One of the hoaxes was called into Savannah High School in Chatham County, causing an evacuation. Someone had placed a 911 call reporting an active shooter with six or seven injured, according to the Savannah Morning News . Similar calls were placed across schools in at least three other counties, including Brunswick High School in Glynn County and Valdosta High School in Lowndes County.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Savannah High School's Chief of Campus Police Terry Enoch reminded anxious parents that the county's schools have "layered security" to prevent incidents such as this.

"So, someone can not just walk into our schools," Enoch said.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Enoch for updates on the investigation.