Natick's Fleming named new Boston Athletic Association president, CEO

By Tim Whelan Jr., MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

BOSTON The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Jack Fleming is the organization’s new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Fleming, a Natick resident, has more than three decades of experience at the B.A.A., which is best known for organizing the Boston Marathon. His appointment follows a five-month-long national search, the organization said in a press release.

Since May 1, Fleming has served as acting CEO of the B.A.A. Prior to Fleming, Tom Grilk was CEO and executive director from 2011 through 2022 as well as president from 2020 to 2022, while Guy Morse was executive director from 2000 through 2010.

“After a thorough process featuring a group of diverse candidates from across the country with various backgrounds, our board decided that Jack was the best person for our organization based on his in-depth knowledge of the industry, the B.A.A. in particular, our athletes, and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Michael P. O’Leary, chairman of the B.A.A. Board, in a statement. “We are confident in Jack’s ability to take on this next challenge and thrive, moving our mission forward.”

“It is an honor to guide the Boston Athletic Association as we embark together on our next chapter, building upon our 135-year history,” said Fleming in the release. “The B.A.A. has long been a leader in the sport of running and within Greater Boston. I have witnessed the unifying power that running can have in our community and look forward to a renewed and reenergized focus on our events, community initiatives, and programming. The entire B.A.A. team is committed to finding new and innovative ways we can lead and grow the sport as one.”

Since graduating from Boston College in 1991, the former Eagles track and cross-country runner has served in a variety of roles with the venerable nonprofit. Before serving as acting CEO for the 137-year-old B.A.A., Fleming was its chief operating officer since 2017. Prior to that, he worked in the communications, marketing and sponsorship departments.

“Jack’s contributions to the organization have been unprecedented, and we fully appreciate and understand his dedication and commitment to the B.A.A. as a whole," O'Leary said. "We have witnessed Jack’s continued growth since 1992, and his vision, enthusiasm, and knowledge make him perfect for this role.”

While most known for organizing mass-participatory running events like the Boston Marathon, the B.A.A. also supports community fitness events and sponsors a running club that serves Greater Boston.

