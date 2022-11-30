Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
How is Florida holding up 2 months after Hurricane Ian?
It’s been just over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. That storm is now listed as the second most expensive storm to hit the US, second only to Katrina in 2005.
Red Snapper Act introduced to prevent Northeast Florida fishing area closures
WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Florida Congressman John Rutherford, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy and 14 of their colleagues introduced H.R. 9373, the Red Snapper Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This bipartisan legislation looks to prevent area closures in the South Atlantic until the South Atlantic...
The Best Barbecue Restaurants in Florida, According to Southern Living and Travel Websites
Photo byvxla from Chicago, US, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Barbecuing is arguably a simple way to cook. Depending on how fancy one wants to be, all you need is meat, sauce, and a grill. Of course, some cooks have the process down to an elevated science, and some restaurants can have such a mastery of barbecue that people line up for a taste.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
WPTV
Florida Power & Light electric bills to rise in January
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another...
Walt Disney World’s special district in Florida could be preserved in 2023, but DeSantis says no ‘U-turns’
The fate of Walt Disney World in Florida is still to be decided, but a change in corporate leadership may shift those discussions.
New schools planned in St. Lucie County to help with population boom
St. Lucie County is home to huge population growth. It's something school administrators and parents alike are noticing.
Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it
While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
floridapolitics.com
George LeMieux predicts growth will make Florida an economic powerhouse — and a Republican one
He sees Central Florida and South Florida becoming nationally important 'super regions.'. Former U.S. Sen. Geroge LeMieux says Florida will grow faster — and redder — than the rest of the country in short order. Central Florida will be home to 20 million people within two decades. Miami will be a financial capital with its own stock exchange. And Republicans will win elections more consistently.
Original Rosie the Riveter inspiring women in Tampa Bay
Mae Krier, who worked for Boeing in 1943 making Rivets for B-17 Bombers, was speaking with female fans from across the Tampa Bay area in Riverview.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.
The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida
Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don't come to mind, but the state is actually home to the "most dangerous" tree in the world.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
