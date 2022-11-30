ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police car, attempting to flee

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested after attempting to evade law enforcement on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The man, 38, is a parole absconder and holds prior drug possession offenses. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the man was in a vehicle parked in a lot in the 2500 block of E. 10th Street, when an unmarked patrol car pulled up, according to Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The man rammed his car into the patrol vehicles a few times and tried to run away. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and drug possession for methamphetamine, said Clemens.

The man was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Argus Leader

