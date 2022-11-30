Man involved with reported sexual assault later attacked by woman's acquaintances

HOWELL - A Fowlerville man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after a reported assault involving a Handy Township woman.

According to testimony during a hearing that led to charges, at about 5 p.m. Sept. 13, Isaac Shelton, 29, offered to give a woman a ride home from a BP gas station on Grand River Avenue. Police say he later assaulted the woman.

Shelton has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault and battery and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a confrontation after the reported assault. He was arraigned Nov. 3.

Shelton posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is expected to appear at the 53rd District Court 8 a.m. Dec. 6 for a probable cause conference.

According to testimony, Shelton drove the woman to his apartment where he made aggressive sexual advances. She asked if she could take his car and drive herself home, and he eventually agreed to drive her home.

On the way back to her house, a police officer testified, Shelton sexually assaulted her and forcefully touched her about a dozen times on the way home. She said she twisted his arm to make him stop.

Once they arrived at her house in Handy Township, she got out of the car and Shelton wandered around her yard. Eventually, two acquaintances of the woman's confronted Shelton.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jim Lynch said Shelton and a man who knew the woman assaulted each other. Then, Shelton got back in his car and made a motion like he was going to drive at the acquaintances. The female acquaintance swung a baseball bat at the vehicle, striking the windshield.

