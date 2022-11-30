ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development

 3 days ago
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--

Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building.

Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the heart of the Inland Empire, one of the strongest industrial markets in the nation, Renaissance Logistics Center is situated directly on I-210 with prominent freeway visibility and frontage. The property is surrounded by corporate neighbors including Target, Amazon, Monster Energy, Under Armour, Kellogg, and Geodis. Construction is expected to begin in January 2023 with a completion date planned for September 2023. The building will feature efficient ingress and egress to the adjacent full freeway interchange and top of the market specifications, including a 36’ clear height, 7” reinforced concrete slab, 90 auto stalls, skylights, and spec office with mezzanine space included.

Tyler Banton, Lovett Industrial’s market leader for Southern California, commented “The Inland Empire is a true regional distribution hub, and we believe that Rialto is one of the strongest regional locations in the greater Southern California market for local, regional, and national distribution requirements. Renaissance Logistics Center is an exciting modern industrial building designed for a single tenant who stands to benefit from access to a large labor pool, freeway frontage on I-210, and Fortune 500 neighbors. We look forward to continuing working with the City of Rialto and building this exciting project.”

Marketing and leasing efforts for Renaissance Logistics Center will be exclusively handled by Bill Heim and Alex Heim of Lee & Associates Ontario. HPA is the lead architect, and Westland Engineering is serving as the project’s civil engineer.

Renaissance Logistics Center is the second Inland Empire acquisition for Lovett Industrial. Lovett Industrial recently acquired 13-acres in Highland, California with plans to develop a single 285,000 square foot rear-load class A industrial building. Upon full completion both projects will comprise approximately 400,000 square feet. Lovett Industrial currently is active in 6 additional markets across the U.S. and has more than 8.5 million square feet of projects currently under construction companywide.

About Lovett Industrial :

Founded in 2020 and based in Houston, Texas, Lovett Industrial is a privately held vertically integrated logistics real estate investment platform that seeks to develop and acquire industrial real estate assets that are differentiated by their quality, location, and functionality. Currently active in 7 markets across the United States, Lovett Industrial’s portfolio consists of approximately 12.3 million square feet of completed and under construction warehouses and in excess of 10 million square feet of warehouses planned for future development. Lovett Industrial’s founders have combined over 60+ years of experience in the commercial and industrial real estate sectors. For more information, please see our website at https://lovettindustrial.com/.

