Declan Rice provides update on West Ham future
Declan Rice has admitted he wants to compete for the Champions League.
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd 2023 calendar despite contract termination
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd's official 2023 calendar despite leaving the club.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Man Utd 5-0 Aston Villa WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to thumping win
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Aston Villa at Old Trafford - 3 December 2022.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Emma Hayes reacts to 8-0 win in landmark 300th Chelsea game
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes reacts to 8-0 win in 300th game in charge.
Chelsea target admits he 'would like' to join Real Madrid in future
One of Chelsea's key targets has admitted he would like to join Real Madrid.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Jordan Henderson explains why this is the best England side he's played in
England midfielder Jordan Henderson explains why this England squad is the best he's played in.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Arsenal suffer defeat in first mid-season friendly
Arsenal fall to a 4-2 defeat against Watford in a mid-season friendly during the World Cup.
Declan Rice reveals why England should be feared at the World Cup
Declan Rice says there's no reason for other countries not to fear England at the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and more.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo mulling Al Nassr offer; Real eye Fernandes
Thursday's transfer rumours, including stories on Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Denzel Dumfries are more.
Josko Gvardiol reacts to Chelsea interest
Josko Gvardiol has responded to Chelsea's interest in a transfer.
Piers Morgan reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo explaining Man Utd exit feelings
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to leaving Man Utd after his blockbuster interview.
Chelsea remain hopeful over deal to sign key defensive target
Chelsea remain hopeful they will agree a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
