Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd 2023 calendar despite contract termination
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd's official 2023 calendar despite leaving the club.
What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done since Man Utd sacking
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept a low profile for the last 12 months.
Twitter reacts as Messi drags Argentina into World Cup quarter-finals
Reactions from the world of Twitter as Argentina face off against Australia at the World Cup.
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Piers Morgan reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo explaining Man Utd exit feelings
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to leaving Man Utd after his blockbuster interview.
Josko Gvardiol reacts to Chelsea interest
Josko Gvardiol has responded to Chelsea's interest in a transfer.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Brazil predicted lineup vs South Korea - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against South Korea.
Man Utd 5-0 Aston Villa WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to thumping win
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Aston Villa at Old Trafford - 3 December 2022.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Javier Tebas explains how Super League would 'destroy' European leagues
The La Liga president has slammed a renewed proposal for the European Super League.
Arsenal vs Everton WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Arsenal and Everton, including team news and where to watch.
Houston Dynamo appoint Ben Bartlett as first-ever director of methodology
The Houston Dynamo have expanded their technical staff with the addition of Ben Bartlett as the club's first-ever director of methodology. Bartlett will work directly with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn to help develop and implement the Dynamo's soccer identity. “Ben brings valuable experience in developing...
Gareth Southgate calls England team meeting ahead of World Cup last 16
Gareth Southgate called an England meeting to stress the importance of high standards in the World Cup knockout stages.
Emma Hayes reacts to 8-0 win in landmark 300th Chelsea game
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes reacts to 8-0 win in 300th game in charge.
