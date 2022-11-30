ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Houston Dynamo appoint Ben Bartlett as first-ever director of methodology

The Houston Dynamo have expanded their technical staff with the addition of Ben Bartlett as the club's first-ever director of methodology. Bartlett will work directly with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn to help develop and implement the Dynamo's soccer identity. “Ben brings valuable experience in developing...
HOUSTON, TX
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy