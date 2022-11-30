ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Arts & Education Foundation Grants $96,186 to BUSD

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation, the only organization that raises funds for all Burbank schools, has granted $96,186 to the Burbank Unified School District in 2022. These funds allowed BUSD to invest in instruments, STEM programs, equipment,...
BURBANK, CA
massachusettsnewswire.com

LA Unified School District Appears Poised to Weaken Public Oversight on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

JBHS’ Galustians in CIF Finals

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burroughs High School sophomore Isabella Galustians represented the Bears as the school’s lone participant at the CIF Southern Section Division II finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last Saturday. She finished the 3-mile race 71st...
BURBANK, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Mayfield Junior to Compete in Postseason Tournaments

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School athletics play an important part in its Whole Child educational program. The “A” volleyball and “A” flag football teams recently qualified for the Independent League’s postseason tournaments. Additionally, Mayfield’s “B” flag football squad capped off an undefeated season following a 26-6 victory over Chandler.
PASADENA, CA
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Soccer Squads Return to Action

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since winnings its inaugural Wil Gutierrez Friendship Cup over visiting Sacred Heart of Jesus of Los Angeles last week. The Bulldogs (1-0 overall) will return to...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
archeroracle.org

Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools

Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Drops Season Opener at Flintridge Prep

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague season opener at Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge, 13-8, last Thursday. Senior Rebecca Zakarian registered three goals, four steals and one assist, senior...
BURBANK, CA
getnews.info

Santa Monica Tennis Center Announces Grand Opening of New Pickleball Facility

The Santa Monica Pickleball Center Brings a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Experience to Southern California on December 4th. Santa Monica, CA, USA – December 02, 2022 – One of the most recognized tennis operations in Southern California, The Santa Monica Tennis Center, has announced that they will have a grand opening to introduce The Santa Monica Pickleball Center, a proud addition to an already established legacy of racket sports in Los Angeles. The Grand Opening will be December 4th from 1pm-6pm at 2501 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in America with over five million players nationwide. Its popularity is attributed to a feeling of inclusiveness and teamwork while getting a great workout. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center will be the premiere location for the sport in Los Angeles County.
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Arroyo Seco student transported to hospital due to medical emergency

An Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District source. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
SONOMA, CA

