Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Arts & Education Foundation Grants $96,186 to BUSD
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation, the only organization that raises funds for all Burbank schools, has granted $96,186 to the Burbank Unified School District in 2022. These funds allowed BUSD to invest in instruments, STEM programs, equipment,...
massachusettsnewswire.com
LA Unified School District Appears Poised to Weaken Public Oversight on a Crucial Public Health Issue
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
outlooknewspapers.com
JBHS’ Galustians in CIF Finals
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burroughs High School sophomore Isabella Galustians represented the Bears as the school’s lone participant at the CIF Southern Section Division II finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last Saturday. She finished the 3-mile race 71st...
Daily Trojan
USC’S second-in-command announces resignation
Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
10 students treated after possible overdose at LA County school
A total of 10 students were evaluated Thursday morning after a suspected overdose at Van Nuys Middle School.
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior to Compete in Postseason Tournaments
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School athletics play an important part in its Whole Child educational program. The “A” volleyball and “A” flag football teams recently qualified for the Independent League’s postseason tournaments. Additionally, Mayfield’s “B” flag football squad capped off an undefeated season following a 26-6 victory over Chandler.
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Soccer Squads Return to Action
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since winnings its inaugural Wil Gutierrez Friendship Cup over visiting Sacred Heart of Jesus of Los Angeles last week. The Bulldogs (1-0 overall) will return to...
foxla.com
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
archeroracle.org
Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools
Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Drops Season Opener at Flintridge Prep
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague season opener at Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge, 13-8, last Thursday. Senior Rebecca Zakarian registered three goals, four steals and one assist, senior...
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Man who battled UCLA doctors over mom’s Care transfers her to different hospital
A judge Monday rescinded his order directing UCLA doctors to continue giving an ill woman life-sustaining care rather than “comfort” steps in the wake of the transfer of the patient by her son to another medical facility. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff held a hearing...
getnews.info
Santa Monica Tennis Center Announces Grand Opening of New Pickleball Facility
The Santa Monica Pickleball Center Brings a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Experience to Southern California on December 4th. Santa Monica, CA, USA – December 02, 2022 – One of the most recognized tennis operations in Southern California, The Santa Monica Tennis Center, has announced that they will have a grand opening to introduce The Santa Monica Pickleball Center, a proud addition to an already established legacy of racket sports in Los Angeles. The Grand Opening will be December 4th from 1pm-6pm at 2501 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in America with over five million players nationwide. Its popularity is attributed to a feeling of inclusiveness and teamwork while getting a great workout. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center will be the premiere location for the sport in Los Angeles County.
signalscv.com
Arroyo Seco student transported to hospital due to medical emergency
An Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District source. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
