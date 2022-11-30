The Santa Monica Pickleball Center Brings a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Experience to Southern California on December 4th. Santa Monica, CA, USA – December 02, 2022 – One of the most recognized tennis operations in Southern California, The Santa Monica Tennis Center, has announced that they will have a grand opening to introduce The Santa Monica Pickleball Center, a proud addition to an already established legacy of racket sports in Los Angeles. The Grand Opening will be December 4th from 1pm-6pm at 2501 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica. Pickleball is considered the fastest growing sport in America with over five million players nationwide. Its popularity is attributed to a feeling of inclusiveness and teamwork while getting a great workout. The Santa Monica Pickleball Center will be the premiere location for the sport in Los Angeles County.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO