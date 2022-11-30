On Wednesday, federal prosecutors indicted Fall River, Massachusetts, Police Officer Nicholas M. Hoar for violating civil rights and making false reports after he allegedly beat a man in custody with a baton in the winter of 2020 and failed to report it.A little over three years before that incident, Hoar shot and killed 19-year-old Larry Ruiz Barreto while breaking up a drag race—claiming that he feared for his life after the man accelerated and pushed the officer onto the hood of a car. Hoar was cleared in that case by local prosecutors who concluded it was a justified use of...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO