Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School

Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors

A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
SOMERSET, MA
1420 WBSM

Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET POLICE DEPARTMENT

Pawtucket Police Department Cautions Residents of Increased Larceny from Autos Throughout the Holiday Season. Pawtucket, RI – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking residents to be aware of increased larceny from autos throughout the holiday season as well as possible thefts of packages left on front steps and porches.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Racoon bite sends Connecticut girl to hospital

(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a child ended up in the hospital after she was bit by a racoon in Ashford, Connecticut. According to a WVIT report, the attack happened just before 8 a.m. on Fitts Road on Friday morning. The attack was caught on camera, with video...
ASHFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

Father Calls Bullshit on Massachusetts Drag Race Police Shooting

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors indicted Fall River, Massachusetts, Police Officer Nicholas M. Hoar for violating civil rights and making false reports after he allegedly beat a man in custody with a baton in the winter of 2020 and failed to report it.A little over three years before that incident, Hoar shot and killed 19-year-old Larry Ruiz Barreto while breaking up a drag race—claiming that he feared for his life after the man accelerated and pushed the officer onto the hood of a car. Hoar was cleared in that case by local prosecutors who concluded it was a justified use of...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Stabbed Outside Providence City Hall

A man was stabbed outside City Hall on Thursday morning, according to Providence Police. At 7 AM on Thursday, police on patrol downtown said they were alerted to a disturbance at Washington and Eddy Streets. Police said they were flagged down by a witness who said there was a male...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford building collapses after overnight fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a building in New Bedford early Saturday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department said that at about 4 a.m., a passerby alerted a police officer of a structure fire on South Second Street. Arriving crews reported a three-story...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

