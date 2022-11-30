Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hirsch; Burchett
Richard Alan Hirsch: December 31, 1959 – November 26, 2022. Richard Alan Hirsch, age 62 of Cheyenne, WY died November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 31, 1959 in Cheyenne. Richard graduated from East High School and the University of Wyoming, with a B.A. in Theater and Dance and a Minor in History.
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (12/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. I enjoy having a great meal with family and watching football from morning to night; what else could you ask for? I have a lot to be thankful for and one of those blessings is the successful surgery my wife had a few weeks ago to repair a detached retina. We spent 10 days at home with Judy lying down on her left side. Although this wasn’t the vacation we planned, it was quite restful. We watched old movies, hung out, and basked in the love we received from our community through phone calls, prepared meals, and flowers. Cheyenne rocks!
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see sunny skies on Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sunny skies are in store for Cheyenne today and Sunday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Saturday brings a high temperature of roughly 40 degrees with moderate winds around 15–20 mph. At night, temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/30/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have chilly, windy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could have a chilly weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 2, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., with the remainder of the day being sunny with a high of 19. Windchill values will rest between zero and 10, with west winds at 35 mph and possible gusts as high as 55 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 10 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 20–25 mph before decreasing to 10–15 mph. There could be possible gusts of up to 40 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
capcity.news
Cowboys open Homestand hosting Grand Canyon on Saturday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three straight home contests for the Pokes. The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are hosting the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to hold service to remember loved ones this holiday season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will be hosting its 27th Annual Tree of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at the David Hospice Center. Everyone is invited to place a paper dove on the tree in remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
capcity.news
SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Victoria Barbara Hunt, 37 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before possible snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have another sunny day before the snow possibly returns this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 1, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 24 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.
capcity.news
Wind closures on I-80, various Wyoming highways; South Pass area recording 79 mph gusts
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are occurring across areas of Wyoming on Thursday morning with wind closures in effects on stretch of Interstate 80 and various highways in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high profile traffic from Laramie to Exit...
capcity.news
(UPDATED) Wyoming, Nebraska law enforcement seek info on ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Authorities in two states are seeking information on suspects in a string of burglaries and property destruction cases. The Pine Bluffs Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Kimball (Nebraska) Police Department have identified the suspects as Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis. “Both individuals have...
capcity.news
High wind watch issued for Cheyenne on Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the Cheyenne area from Sunday to Monday morning, as gusts of 60–65 mph are expected. The NWS warns that travel will be extremely dangerous for light, high-profile vehicles like camping trailers. The weather advisory lasts from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
capcity.news
United Way of Laramie County announces new executive director
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — United Way of Laramie County has announced that Kris Whitfield will be assuming the role of executive director effective today, Dec. 1. Whitfield was originally hired on staff at UWLC as director of business development and marketing. Kris will follow retiring Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann. “Although,...
Comments / 0