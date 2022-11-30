Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head

An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head.

Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.

Barnes, 41, is accused of murder in the death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, on Oct. 22, 2019, at an apartment building on Old County Road.