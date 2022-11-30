ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soP36_0jSf1dOu00

An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head.

Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.

Barnes, 41, is accused of murder in the death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, on Oct. 22, 2019, at an apartment building on Old County Road.

Comments / 15

Dan Morin
3d ago

thos report was so slow. this happened in 2019. and 41 times??? really? the first few weren't enough? was he that bad of a shot? how many reloads is that? so many questions.

Reply
3
Edwin Acosta
3d ago

just two or three shots would do,wow 41 times.i guess he really wanted to make sure the guy was dead.excuse me for saying LoL,but man R.I.P.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
HARTFORD, CT
texasbreaking.com

Authorities offers $10K to locate father after choked, dismembered own baby in Connecticut

Authorities from the local, state, and federal levels are looking for a man in Connecticut who allegedly killed and dismembered his 11-month-old daughter this month. The Naugatuck Police Department has issued a warrant for Christopher Francisquini, 31, on suspicion of murder with exceptional circumstances and endangering a minor in connection with the death of his baby daughter, Camilla.
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man in prison for 3 decades gets new trial in baby's killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Teen shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Waterbury police said they responded to a “shots fired” complaint in the area of 1308 East Main St. just before 5 p.m. Officers discovered evidence that shots had indeed been fired...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
316
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy