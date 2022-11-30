ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KRON4 News

One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

KRON4 News

3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

thesfnews.com

Joe Walls Arrested For Tenderloin Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on November 26, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station viewed a shooting on the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot dead in Newark; Suspect sought

NEWARK -- Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to contract the Newark Police Department's Investigation Unit at (510) 578-4920.
NEWARK, CA
The Richmond Standard

Pinole police seek vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

Pinole police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was seen leaving the area of a homicide that occurred on Bay View Farm Road in September. At 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road and found Lamont Carter, 40, of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Oakland shooting Saturday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot. KRON On is streaming now Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide

ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision.   Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
ANTIOCH, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato

Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
