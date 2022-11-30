Read full article on original website
Man shot near Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) -- A man was shot near a popular restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Friday night, according to a statement from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Shooting in Pleasant Hill
Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
Three arrested in connection to ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested three individuals in connection to a “brazen” carjacking that occurred Sunday, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Ransom Avenue. The victim was exiting her vehicle when she was confronted by three individuals, one of which […]
thesfnews.com
Joe Walls Arrested For Tenderloin Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on November 26, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station viewed a shooting on the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
Oakland sideshow takes over residential intersection
Police were called to the scene of a sideshow in a residential part of Oakland on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Man shot dead in Newark; Suspect sought
NEWARK -- Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to contract the Newark Police Department's Investigation Unit at (510) 578-4920.
Pinole police seek vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
Pinole police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was seen leaving the area of a homicide that occurred on Bay View Farm Road in September. At 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to a call about multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road and found Lamont Carter, 40, of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
One dead in Oakland shooting Saturday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot. KRON On is streaming now Officers […]
CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide
ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision. Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
Richmond police dispatcher commended for guiding delivery of baby
While Richmond police dispatcher Esmeralda Rodriguez coached a new mother through the delivery of her baby, she continued to field other radio requests and calls from field units. Rodriguez’s ability to remain calm while multitasking through an intense period on the job is all the more remarkable considering she is...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Who Shot, Killed Antioch Gas Station Clerk Acted in Self-Defense: DA
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office explained Friday why a robbery suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a gas station worker is not facing murder charged. James Williams, 36, chased down two robbery suspects in Antioch over the weekend and shot one of them in the leg. Police...
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Woman arrested after approaching boy, firing shots in Berkeley: officials
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point. The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to […]
