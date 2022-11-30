Read full article on original website
Mother’s death ruled homicide, father of missing 5-year-old stole her car, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother’s decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman’s house. Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against...
WCNC
Biological mother in South Carolina accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
counton2.com
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members.
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies say 16 year-old runaway found safe
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family. It was previously reported that Sauls was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander. The runaway teen disappeared from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.
live5news.com
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
abcnews4.com
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
WJCL
Deputies in Georgia arrest 5 people on multiple charges after woman found kept in cage
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies in Georgia saved a woman who was beaten and locked in a cage inside a home. She was discovered when a former resident went there to pick up something he had left behind. Authorities say a man claimed he was keeping her locked up as...
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
WIS-TV
Lexington police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for suspects who are accused of stealing a trailer on Nov.1 from Q’s Quik Mini Storage. Police say the incident took place on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet.
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
80-year-old found safe in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say an 80-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been located and is receiving necessary medical attention. Deputies had been searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for 80-year-old Henry Dubose, who had not been seen since early Friday morning. During an...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in another jurisdiction. The pursuit began on Zimalcrest Drive when the driver refused to pull...
New details in deadly crash after pursuit: Victim identified; suspect was out on bond
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has charged a 25-year-old man in a deadly crash that deputies say happened after a brief pursuit on Friday morning. And now, we know the identity of the man killed in the crash. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the crash...
SLED: Pottery made by slaves in 1800’s stolen from Edgefield library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary that occurred sometime between June 4-6, 2022. The artifacts were taken from the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield, SC. There were approximately 39 unique […]
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: Orangeburg deputies search for missing child and father & Kershaw deputies investigate stabbing
Thursday headlines: Orangeburg county deputies search for a missing child and her father. Kershaw county deputies investigate a stabbing.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
