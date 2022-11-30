ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members.
YEMASSEE, SC
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Newberry deputies say 16 year-old runaway found safe

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family. It was previously reported that Sauls was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander. The runaway teen disappeared from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
SUMTER, SC
80-year-old found safe in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say an 80-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been located and is receiving necessary medical attention. Deputies had been searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for 80-year-old Henry Dubose, who had not been seen since early Friday morning. During an...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
EDGEFIELD, SC
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in another jurisdiction. The pursuit began on Zimalcrest Drive when the driver refused to pull...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED: Pottery made by slaves in 1800’s stolen from Edgefield library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary that occurred sometime between June 4-6, 2022. The artifacts were taken from the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield, SC. There were approximately 39 unique […]
EDGEFIELD, SC

