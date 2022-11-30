Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Santa Claus is coming to the suburbs for La Grange's Holiday Walk
Tonight Santa is giving his sleigh a break and is riding a decked out fire truck into La Grange to light the tree at the village hall. The annual Holiday Walk features over 100,000 lights throughout downtown.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park gets in the holiday spirit with parade and tree lighting
The Village of Orland Park’s lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony has been going on for decades, but its holiday parade just completed its sophomore run. The second holiday parade kicked off the festivities on Sunday followed by Mayor Keith Pekau and a group of children pulling the switch to not only light the village’s Christmas tree, but a large group of lighted décor items displayed near Village Hall.
fox32chicago.com
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park Christmas house lights up the night
Featuring more than 200,000 holiday lights and hundreds of figurines, the Tinley Park Christmas house continues to grow. The popular holiday display will light up for the first time this season.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Reichman Jewelers to close Oak Lawn store
Violent robberies at their own store and others in the area have led the longtime owners of Reichman Jewelers in Oak Lawn to close their business, which has been located at 4439 W. 95th St., since 1984. Reichman Jewelers dates back to 1908, and was at 4949 S. Ashland Ave.,...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It
A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
cwbchicago.com
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
cwbchicago.com
7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening
Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
WGNtv.com
After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area
The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. It's meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec....
Stars of Hallmark's Popular Holiday Movies Coming to Chicago For Interactive Christmas Event
Attention Hallmark fans: You'll soon have the chance to meet some of your favorite holiday Hallmark movie and television actors in Chicago. According to a press release, "RomaDrama Christmas" on Dec. 2 and 3 will bring 7 Hallmark romantic drama fan-favorites to the Drake Hotel in Chicago for screenings, panels, mixing and mingling with Hallmark celebrities, a sneak peek viewings and more.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday. The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues. "It's a free...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Evergreen Park honors longtime employee
The Evergreen Park Village Board took care of some local business before Thanksgiving Day meals will be served. James Bender, a 27-year employee of the Evergreen Park Public Works Department, was selected as the “Employee of the Quarter” and honored at the village board meeting on Monday night.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
Active Shooter Drill Locks Down Chicago's City Hall, Shuts Down Downtown Streets
To those walking by, it was a frightening scene in Chicago's Loop Friday morning. The streets around City Hall were blocked off, ambulances were standing by and incident command vehicles were parked down the middle of LaSalle Street. There was no danger, it was just a drill. Police officers and...
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
