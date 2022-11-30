ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Orland Park gets in the holiday spirit with parade and tree lighting

The Village of Orland Park’s lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony has been going on for decades, but its holiday parade just completed its sophomore run. The second holiday parade kicked off the festivities on Sunday followed by Mayor Keith Pekau and a group of children pulling the switch to not only light the village’s Christmas tree, but a large group of lighted décor items displayed near Village Hall.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
TINLEY PARK, IL
Reichman Jewelers to close Oak Lawn store

Violent robberies at their own store and others in the area have led the longtime owners of Reichman Jewelers in Oak Lawn to close their business, which has been located at 4439 W. 95th St., since 1984. Reichman Jewelers dates back to 1908, and was at 4949 S. Ashland Ave.,...
OAK LAWN, IL
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping

CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening

Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
After the cold front – a chilly Saturday morning across the Chicago area

The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.
CHICAGO, IL
Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. It's meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
Stars of Hallmark's Popular Holiday Movies Coming to Chicago For Interactive Christmas Event

Attention Hallmark fans: You'll soon have the chance to meet some of your favorite holiday Hallmark movie and television actors in Chicago. According to a press release, "RomaDrama Christmas" on Dec. 2 and 3 will bring 7 Hallmark romantic drama fan-favorites to the Drake Hotel in Chicago for screenings, panels, mixing and mingling with Hallmark celebrities, a sneak peek viewings and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule

A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday

BENSENVILLE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday. The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues. "It's a free...
BENSENVILLE, IL
Evergreen Park honors longtime employee

The Evergreen Park Village Board took care of some local business before Thanksgiving Day meals will be served. James Bender, a 27-year employee of the Evergreen Park Public Works Department, was selected as the “Employee of the Quarter” and honored at the village board meeting on Monday night.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL

