In 1915, Kiwanis International was founded in Detroit. About seven years later, the Pipestone Kiwanis were organized in 1922. Officers were elected and the charter night was held on Dec. 6, 1922, with 207 people in attendance, including 81 charter members, according to the club’s history. The Pipestone Kiwanis are celebrating their 100th anniversary this Dec. 6 with a banquet at the Pipestone Country Club.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO