Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
‘That’s bulls–t!’: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis called for tech over celebrating too hard
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, wasn’t happy after being called for a technical foul for his hyped up celebration during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Thanasis made a key stop on Terry Rozier to deny Charlotte of a...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks could be in bad shape health-wise when they take the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were all ruled out by the Bucks, according to Jim Owczarski on Twitter. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have each been dealing with injuries lately, and the […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson drops GOAT take on LeBron James’ generational impact
Magic Johnson has nothing but love and admiration for LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star passed him for sixth place on the NBA all-time assist list. James achieved the feat on Friday after helping the Lakers take down the Milwaukee Bucks. He needed nine assists to break Johnson’s mark of 10,141 assists, and […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson drops GOAT take on LeBron James’ generational impact appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s 5-word reaction to Anfernee Simons setting Jazz ablaze
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one proud mentor after witnessing Anfernee Simons destroy the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Simons exploded for 45 points to propel the Blazers to the 116-111 victory over the Jazz. It wasn’t an easy feat for sure, especially with Utah using a balanced effort to keep the game close. However, Simons proved to be too much for Lauri Markkanen and co. to handle.
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks
It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson drops Stephen Curry take on game plan to deny him left
Zion Williamson is an absolute force to be reckoned with. The San Antonio Spurs experienced this first-hand on Friday as Zion led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-99 blowout win. After the game, Zion was asked about how the Spurs tired to do all they could to deny him...
Klay Thompson’s familiar status for Warriors’ back-to-back against Rockets
It’s safe to say Klay Thompson has broken out of his rough early-season slump. Just because he’s found his footing while continuing to re-acclimate from lingering effects of separate major injuries, though, doesn’t mean the Golden State Warriors are ready for Thompson to play in back-to-backs. The...
Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James
Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller. After the game, Ham had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ Anfernee Simons reacts to insane 45-point career-high explosion vs. Jazz
Anfernee Simons put on a show for the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night as they took down the Utah Jazz in a nail-biter, 116-111. The 23-year-old was in his bag in this one, dropping a career-high 45 points on 15-of-25 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. Simons also went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc as he torched the Jazz in what turned out to be his best performance as a pro.
Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets
Klay Thompson isn’t playing against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, listed as out due to injury management just as he’s been on either side of every back-to-back the Golden State Warriors have played this season. Before Steve Kerr spoke with reporters prior to tipoff, the prevailing assumption was that Thompson wouldn’t play two games in […] The post Steve Kerr’s 1 hope for Klay Thompson after latest absence vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Kelly Oubre Jr. gets critical on ‘big factor’ that doomed Hornets vs. Bucks
After getting back in the win column on the first end of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-96. Both teams were severely short-handed, but the Bucks showed off their depth. No Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, or Jrue Holiday at the Bucks service on Saturday night. The Hornets have been missing their usual cluster of guys which is headlined by LaMelo Ball. Charlotte just was not clicking on the offensive side of the ball. It was more of a hero ball kind of night.
WNBA should set championship celebration precedent following Kelsey Plum’s criticism
When the WNBA released its schedule for the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Aces weren’t thrilled when they found out they would be starting the year on the road. They had just won the first professional sports championship in the city’s history and thought they would be able to close last year’s chapter with their […] The post WNBA should set championship celebration precedent following Kelsey Plum’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James doubles down on Anthony Davis high praise after dominant performance vs. Giannis, Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers may have just officially turned their season around after their massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It’s obviously still way too early in the season, but this victory could have a significant impact on LA after taking down Giannis Antetkounmpo and Co. on their own home floor.
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
Jordan Poole in his BAG with nasty no-look dish to Jonathan Kuminga
Jordan Poole is feeling fancy this Saturday night in a home game against the visiting Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors guard brought plenty of sauce with him to Chase Center and he’s been spreading the good stuff in his game, as he is seemingly having more fun than usual toying with the defense.
