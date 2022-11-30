Justin Hurst announces candidacy for mayor of Springfield

Read full article on original website
Town by Town: December 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
V-One Vodka holds open house at Hadley headquarters
Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December. On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited 6 Bricks in Springfield as part of his special ‘Highsman’ December tour. Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
Holyoke marks start of holiday season with annual tree lighting
National recognition for White Lion Brewing Company
It's a very proud moment for one popular establishment in downtown Springfield, White Lion Brewing Company, being recognized on a national level.
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
Springfield students receive presentation on dating violence from Hampden D.A.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message about dating violence coming from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni when he spoke to students at one Springfield school, where a student was murdered nearly eight years ago. At Springfield International Charter School, high school-aged students gathered inside the auditorium to listen to...
FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball prize won in Springfield
There were three Bay Staters who each won $100,000 in the lottery on Wednesday, and one of the winning tickets was sold in Springfield. Two of the winning tickets were from selecting numbers for a drawing, and one was a scratch ticket. One of the drawing tickets was for the...
Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield
The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
Getting Answers: rising COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to follow the current COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Cases have more than doubled since this past weekend and local legislators are making sure protocols at the home are being followed. John Paradis, a member of the Veterans Advocacy Coalition,...
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning to conduct an investigation. Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last Thursday. Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect. Updated: Nov. 30,...
