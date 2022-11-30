ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Justin Hurst announces candidacy for mayor of Springfield

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

V-One Vodka holds open house at Hadley headquarters

Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December. On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited 6 Bricks in Springfield as part of his special ‘Highsman’ December tour. Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield teen packs hundreds of care packages for soldiers, veterans

Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December. V-One Vodka held an open house at their headquarters on Russell Street in Hadley on Saturday. Former NFL star Ricky Williams visits Springfield cannabis dispensary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke marks start of holiday season with annual tree lighting

Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December. V-One Vodka held an open house at their headquarters on Russell Street in Hadley on Saturday. Former NFL star Ricky Williams visits Springfield cannabis dispensary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield students receive presentation on dating violence from Hampden D.A.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message about dating violence coming from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni when he spoke to students at one Springfield school, where a student was murdered nearly eight years ago. At Springfield International Charter School, high school-aged students gathered inside the auditorium to listen to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

FBI conducts investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 11 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam

Rainy, Windy, And Mild To Kick Off The First Weekend Of December. V-One Vodka held an open house at their headquarters on Russell Street in Hadley on Saturday. Former NFL star Ricky Williams visits Springfield cannabis dispensary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. On Saturday, former NFL star Ricky Williams visited...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield

The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rising COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to follow the current COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Cases have more than doubled since this past weekend and local legislators are making sure protocols at the home are being followed. John Paradis, a member of the Veterans Advocacy Coalition,...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning to conduct an investigation. Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last Thursday. Westfield Police searching for alcohol theft suspect. Updated: Nov. 30,...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy