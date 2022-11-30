ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rrobserver.com

Lobo Lucy visits Optum Medical Center for a check-up

Optum NM medical assistant Jana Lee checks University of New Mexico mascot Lobo Lucy’s blood pressure Tuesday during an open house event celebrating Optum New Mexico’s new Community Center, 4010 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The center, which offers free wellness classes, events, and a state-of-the-art gym to area residents...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade

The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Tenderlove Community Center hosts clothing event for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training. They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Santa Fe Midtown plan moves through city council

This week the Santa Fe City Council unanimously passed the Midtown master plan, a framework for how the 64-acre city-owned property in the center of Santa Fe could be redeveloped after being largely vacant for more than four years. Nearby residents, adjacent business owners, and housing advocates testified in favor...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors

PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program. Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with the names of each family member and their interests, as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Win a gourmet Feast with Friends

A lucky winner can get a customized dinner for 10, prepared by renowned chefs, and help preserve the Historic Old San Ysidro Church with the Corrales Historical Society’s “A Feast with Friends” raffle. Tickets are $20, and the meal has an estimated $2,000 value. The winner will...
CORRALES, NM
KOAT 7

Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque

The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gotodestinations.com

The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)

We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
RIO RANCHO, NM

