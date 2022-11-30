PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program. Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with the names of each family member and their interests, as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO