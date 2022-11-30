Read full article on original website
Lobo Lucy visits Optum Medical Center for a check-up
Optum NM medical assistant Jana Lee checks University of New Mexico mascot Lobo Lucy’s blood pressure Tuesday during an open house event celebrating Optum New Mexico’s new Community Center, 4010 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The center, which offers free wellness classes, events, and a state-of-the-art gym to area residents...
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade
The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
Just Sprinklers: get a Christmas tree, recycle it and make a donation
Every year people go through the same cycle. They buy a live Christmas tree, forget to water it and eventually take it to the landfill after New Year’s. But Just Sprinklers says there is another way. Not only do they sell Christmas trees, but we also run an annual...
Tenderlove Community Center hosts clothing event for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training. They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Santa Fe Midtown plan moves through city council
This week the Santa Fe City Council unanimously passed the Midtown master plan, a framework for how the 64-acre city-owned property in the center of Santa Fe could be redeveloped after being largely vacant for more than four years. Nearby residents, adjacent business owners, and housing advocates testified in favor...
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors
PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program. Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with the names of each family member and their interests, as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.
Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade
Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill. Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill. According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the...
Win a gourmet Feast with Friends
A lucky winner can get a customized dinner for 10, prepared by renowned chefs, and help preserve the Historic Old San Ysidro Church with the Corrales Historical Society’s “A Feast with Friends” raffle. Tickets are $20, and the meal has an estimated $2,000 value. The winner will...
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
Wreaths Across America announces donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs, issues challenge to the public
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Dec. 1 that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a national fast-casual sub sandwich franchise, made a $300,000 donation and issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery. Rio Rancho has a Jersey Mike’s restaurant...
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
Albuquerque event will give award participants that turn in their guns
You want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming to Albuquerque. Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card. Albuquerque event will give award participants that …. you want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming...
UNM offers new, 16-month program to increase the number of nurses
"Definitely, there is a big need here in New Mexico for nurses. During the pandemic we faced, the challenges were the travel nurses. We were in a big shortage here," said UNM Psychiatry Resident Hugo Gomez.
Metropolitan Correctional Center needs help finding family of inmate that passed away
Officials are asking anyone with connections to an inmate's family to contact them.
