peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
Urbana Citizen
Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire...
cwcolumbus.com
Driver seriously injured in Orange Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orange Township near the border between Franklin and Delaware Counties Tuesday morning. Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near North High Street and Lazelle Road. Troopers...
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
wktn.com
House Fire Reported South of Forest this Morning
Several area fire departments were dispatched to a house fire early this morning in the 19000 block of Township Road 60 south of Forest. The call was received by the Forest Fire Department at around 6:50 this morning. Providing mutual assistance were fire departments from Kenton, Dunkirk, Wharton and Marseilles.
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Lima News
Lima man injured in Auglaize County shooting
SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lima man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salem Township, in the far northwest section of Auglaize County, according to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the undisclosed location at 12:48 a.m. Sunday and discovered...
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
wktn.com
Man Arrested After KPD Investigates Noise Complaint
A noise complaint Sunday evening led to the indictment arrest of a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Railroad Street after the complaint was received. At the scene, officers arrested 35 year old Raymond Goode. He...
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
cwcolumbus.com
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
wktn.com
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
