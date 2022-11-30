ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Next Community Coffee Taking Place December 6

The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Natalia Connolly of Solstice Salt Spa will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

ARC Auction this Sunday

The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KES Thanks Area Church for Sponsoring Breakfast

The teachers and staff at the Kenton Elementary School attended the monthly leadership meeting early this (Thursday) morning. They were treated to a breakfast sponsored by Abundant Life Assembly of God. The staff thanked the sponsor for starting their day with a smile.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton/Allen East Team-Up for Not By Choice Outreach

The Kenton Girls Basketball program, and Allen East Girls Basketball program teamed up to raise money and awareness for Not By Choice Outreach during their game on Tuesday, November 29th. Not By Choice Outreach provides help to those suffering from cancer in the form of gas cards, food pantry, hats,...
KENTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton

Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
DUNKIRK, OH
wktn.com

LCSO Sponsoring Christmas Movie Showing

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a Christmas movie showing. The movie will start at noon on Saturday December 17 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. The public is invited and admission is free. After the movie, Santa will be visiting.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse

Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Alex Shull

Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
URBANA, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Vera May (Steele) Davis

A funeral service for Vera May (Steele) Davis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
DUNKIRK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita addiction recovery now open in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS—Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
MARION COUNTY, OH

