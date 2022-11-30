Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMarion, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wktn.com
Next Community Coffee Taking Place December 6
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Natalia Connolly of Solstice Salt Spa will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions...
wktn.com
ARC Auction this Sunday
The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
wktn.com
KES Thanks Area Church for Sponsoring Breakfast
The teachers and staff at the Kenton Elementary School attended the monthly leadership meeting early this (Thursday) morning. They were treated to a breakfast sponsored by Abundant Life Assembly of God. The staff thanked the sponsor for starting their day with a smile.
wktn.com
Kenton/Allen East Team-Up for Not By Choice Outreach
The Kenton Girls Basketball program, and Allen East Girls Basketball program teamed up to raise money and awareness for Not By Choice Outreach during their game on Tuesday, November 29th. Not By Choice Outreach provides help to those suffering from cancer in the form of gas cards, food pantry, hats,...
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
wktn.com
Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton
Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
wktn.com
LCSO Sponsoring Christmas Movie Showing
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a Christmas movie showing. The movie will start at noon on Saturday December 17 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. The public is invited and admission is free. After the movie, Santa will be visiting.
wktn.com
Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse
Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
wktn.com
Obituary for Vera May (Steele) Davis
A funeral service for Vera May (Steele) Davis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita addiction recovery now open in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients...
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
wktn.com
Soloists Announced for Bluffton University’s 128th ‘Messiah’ Performance
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s music department has announced the soloists for its 128th performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Yoder Recital Hall. Soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano; Brian Skoog, tenor; and Max Pivik, bass. Lyric soprano Misook Yun...
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings Around Columbus
The holidays are here, and Central Ohio is again at its most festive. But with dozens of annual happenings, both longstanding traditions and new events, it’s hard to decide what to see and do. We’ve compiled some of the top family-friendly events around town to help you sort through the choices.
