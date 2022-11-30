ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

High School Football PRO

Columbia, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JOHNSONVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bennettsville, December 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today

Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

UNCF holds annual gala in Florence

FLORENCE (S.C.) — A 77 year old organization that helps students go to college is holding its annual gala Friday in Florence. The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) benefit took place at the Florence center. Everyone dressed up in their gowns and tuxedos for the event. The UNCF provides...
FLORENCE, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Darlington upcoming Christmas events

Scene of the decorated City of Darlington Christmas Tree from December 2021.Photo byLisa Bailey. December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.
DARLINGTON, SC

