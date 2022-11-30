Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Timmonsville holding annual Christmas festival while giving back to community
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Timmonsville is holding their annual Christmas festival. They're also giving back to less fortunate children. To get in to the Christmas spirit, they've decorated the towns greenspace with lights and trees through downtown. The police department has collected toys, shoes and food...
Columbia, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Johnsonville High School football team will have a game with Christ Church High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
WMBF
The Champion Autism Network is hosting Brunch with Santa and the 2nd Annual Frosty “Ball” Gala
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nosh on a waffle bar and brunch with Santa while we sing Christmas carols and make crafts at the Crown Reef Conference Center. Cost for this even its $5 per adult and $3 per child. Registration is required by December 7, 2022 to ensure proper...
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
Bennettsville, December 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Marlboro County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheraw High School on December 02, 2022, 14:00:00.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: High school student starts his own pressure washing company
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The pressure is on for 18-year-old Caleb Droll who balances school and his own company, pressure washing homes and driveways. He started his business with one goal in mind. “Just to save for college. Going to Georgetown Tech next year for some basic business courses,”...
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today
Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
wpde.com
UNCF holds annual gala in Florence
FLORENCE (S.C.) — A 77 year old organization that helps students go to college is holding its annual gala Friday in Florence. The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) benefit took place at the Florence center. Everyone dressed up in their gowns and tuxedos for the event. The UNCF provides...
South Florence vies for state championship Saturday
SCHSL 2022 Football State Championships logoPhoto bySCHSL. For the first time in school history, the South Florence High School Bruins will compete for the Class 4A State football championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium located at 1920 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204.
1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released. The […]
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
WMBF
‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach. The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy. “It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain...
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
200 Latinx families in need receive groceries at food distribution event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 200 families received groceries after Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted a food drive for the Latinx community. This is something the President of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak, says he saw a specific need for in the...
Darlington upcoming Christmas events
Scene of the decorated City of Darlington Christmas Tree from December 2021.Photo byLisa Bailey. December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.
WMBF
Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents participates with Angel Tree
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents sells all types a furniture across the Grand Strand and PeeDee. Plus they’re also participating in Angel Tree this holiday season.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S. It breaks down the light displays down by...
WMBF
Cresswind community collects gifts for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It is officially the season of giving with the countdown to Christmas underway. The Cresswind community in the Market Common is already helping spread some holiday cheer through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which has become an annual tradition. In 2014, neighbors came...
