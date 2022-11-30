ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Lake Charles American Press

SW La. calendar: Weekend events abound

Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. — Jenna & Brice, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ground Zero, 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: DJ Bobby Novosad, 11 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday; DJ TySki, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday. Rush Lounge: Davod Joel, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; Vermillionaires, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Cory Landry, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur

Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade

For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’

When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff Library hours extended, beginning Dec. 5

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced they will be expanding the hours at the Moss Bluff Library. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the library will be open at the following times:. Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

‘Foster grandparents’ needed to mentor students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are a retiree and looking for something to do, there might be a solution for you. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is currently searching for ‘foster grandparents’ to work one-on-one with students struggling in the classroom. The program currently serves schools in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa, Jennings, Westlake, and we’re told they’re looking to expand.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holidays are usually a time filled with joy, but for some who’ve lost loved ones, it can be tough. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) knows what those families are going through. One member, Barbara Dartez, says the holidays were difficult after she lost...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food

Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
DERIDDER, LA

