4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Lake Charles American Press
SW La. calendar: Weekend events abound
Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. — Jenna & Brice, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ground Zero, 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: DJ Bobby Novosad, 11 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday; DJ TySki, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday. Rush Lounge: Davod Joel, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; Vermillionaires, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Cory Landry, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur
Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Lake Charles American Press
Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade
For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
KPLC TV
McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Christmas lights
Christmas lights at the Lake Charles Civic Center shine bright Tuesday night. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
KPLC TV
Water’s Edge holding food distribution event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
KPLC TV
MADD holds first candlelight vigil since 2010
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southwest Louisiana held a candlelight vigil in memory of those gone too soon. The candlelight vigil was held at the McNeese baseball field Dec. 1, to help fight driving under the influence, support victims of violent crimes and to prevent underage drinking.
Lake Charles American Press
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff Library hours extended, beginning Dec. 5
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced they will be expanding the hours at the Moss Bluff Library. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the library will be open at the following times:. Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6...
KPLC TV
Once Was and State Police host first annual “Calcasieu Christmas”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc., Louisiana State Police Troop D, Gina Cook from 107 JAMZ will be hosting their first annual Calcasieu Christmas event for those who served in the armed forces. Veterans, active duty personnel, reservists, and their families are all invited to enjoy games, music,...
KPLC TV
Gotta Eat: Mixing Italian and Cajun at Pronia’s Deli and Bakery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is a melting pot of so many different foods and all types of cultures. So I bet you’re wondering, ‘where can I go get some really good Italian food mixed with maybe a little bit of Cajun seasoning?’. Well, look no...
KPLC TV
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
KPLC TV
‘Foster grandparents’ needed to mentor students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are a retiree and looking for something to do, there might be a solution for you. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is currently searching for ‘foster grandparents’ to work one-on-one with students struggling in the classroom. The program currently serves schools in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa, Jennings, Westlake, and we’re told they’re looking to expand.
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV
Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove Recreation Area North Parking Lot, including both boat launches in the area will close for repairs beginning on Dec. 5, 2022. This closure, which will run until Dec. 9, also includes the fishing piers. During this time, the...
KPLC TV
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holidays are usually a time filled with joy, but for some who’ve lost loved ones, it can be tough. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) knows what those families are going through. One member, Barbara Dartez, says the holidays were difficult after she lost...
KPLC TV
St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
