Read full article on original website
Related
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
Car crashes into a Troy home
TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
Road closed due to Christmas Parade in Huber Heights Saturday night
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Christmas Parade is set to close down a section of Chambersburg Road Saturday night, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page. Chambersburg Road will be closed off beginning at the Huber Center near Frickers and through Wayne High School will...
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
peakofohio.com
Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
Crews respond to commercial fire in Riverside
Authorities received a call at 5:26 on the report of a commercial fire at Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Riverside.
UPDATE: Fairborn intersection reopens after ‘significant’ water main break
FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 3:50 p.m.:. An intersection in Fairborn has reopened after a “significant” water main break. The intersection of Ironwood Drive and Funderburg Road was closed around 11:10 a.m., according to a social media post from the Fairborn Police Department. “That intersection will be closed...
Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover crash along Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
WDTN
Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder
***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway
An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft
On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening
A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Comments / 0