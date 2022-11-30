FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO