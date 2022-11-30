ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover crash along Route 23

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder

***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WRAL News

Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway

An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Camper theft

On November 24, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a camper theft from Davis Camper Sales in northern Darke County. As a result of following up leads, Darke County Detectives, with the assistance of Portland Police Department and Jay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana located the stolen trailer.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening

A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
KENTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

