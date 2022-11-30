Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
Former Milwaukee election official charged with fraud makes court appearance
Kimberly Zapata, Milwaukee's fired Election Commission deputy director, made her initial appearance in court Friday over ballot fraud charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
wlip.com
Alleged Fake Eye Dr. Charged with Bail Jumping
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Salem Lakes man who is charged with practicing optometry without a license has now also been charged with bail jumping. 53 year old Lee Hagopian reportedly failed to appear in court last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hagopian did appear in intake...
nbc15.com
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
CAMRBDIGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Turning unwanted guns into garden tools. That is the idea behind Guns to Gardens, a gun buyback event hosted Saturday by the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church. Community members had the option to drop off their unloaded firearms at the drive-thru event, where the weapons were then dismantled....
WISN
Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006
Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
nbc15.com
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
A local tattoo shop was giving back to the community Friday. Drivers were excited to see gas prices fall below $3 per gallon Friday. Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention. Updated: 3 hours ago. After her son died while working his...
nbc15.com
No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired downtown. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near North Frances St., and officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m. No injuries were reported, and officers found no signs of property damage.
CBS 58
'It breaks my heart': Racine thrift store dedicated to helping foster children burglarized
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Not once, not twice, but three times. All in one week. Fosters ReStore in Racine, a thrift shop dedicated to providing foster children with free clothing, has recently become a victim of vandalism and burglary. According to a post on the Racine Police Department's Facebook...
27-year-old killed in shooting near 41st and Burleigh, police say
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks files notice, appeal process begins
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison in connection the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, court records show. In the handwritten notice, he wrote "there are clear issues of the law and legal facts" in his case....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Children pick presents Saturday with Kenosha Police at annual Shop with a Cop
Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha. “The kids...
CBS 58
Horizon West Condo owners in Waukesha remember building scare one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Condo owners reunited today, exactly one year after police forced them to evacuate their Waukesha homes, for fear the building could collapse. Forty eight units are inside Horizon West Condos. The occupants recall feelings of uncertainty that cold night. Some elderly, some teens, home alone --now, with one common thread -- the heartbreak they just can't shake.
mediamilwaukee.com
Darrell Brooks Jr. Apologizes to Court: Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial Continues with Haunting Witness Testimonies
WAUKESHA – Waukesha Christmas parade defendant Darrell Brooks Jr. began began Monday’s legal proceedings by apologizing to everyone in the courtroom for his behavior in the first week of the trial. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after allegedly driving his SUV...
nbc15.com
Madison police investigate northside shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on the north side of the city. The initial MPD report assured people, while a suspect is not yet in custody, there is no threat to the community. The report, issued early Thursday morning, stated officers responded...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect in State State shooting could be harder to find
Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019. Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer. Thursday’s Brew Lights event at the Henry Vilas Zoo gave people the opportunity to do just that. Oregon couple ships thousands of...
WISN
'Grab the gun': New video reveals timeline leading to gunfire in Menomonee Falls bar
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say Dylan Breidenbach, 22, opened fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Nov. 20, firing one round from an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. WISN 12 News obtained three cellphone videos from that early Sunday morning, revealing the incidents...
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
Comments / 0