Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
BELOIT, WI
wlip.com

Alleged Fake Eye Dr. Charged with Bail Jumping

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Salem Lakes man who is charged with practicing optometry without a license has now also been charged with bail jumping. 53 year old Lee Hagopian reportedly failed to appear in court last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hagopian did appear in intake...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006

Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
RACINE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office

A local tattoo shop was giving back to the community Friday. Drivers were excited to see gas prices fall below $3 per gallon Friday. Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention. Updated: 3 hours ago. After her son died while working his...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries or damage found after shots fired reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired downtown. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired near North Frances St., and officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m. No injuries were reported, and officers found no signs of property damage.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks files notice, appeal process begins

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison in connection the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, court records show. In the handwritten notice, he wrote "there are clear issues of the law and legal facts" in his case....
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Horizon West Condo owners in Waukesha remember building scare one year later

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Condo owners reunited today, exactly one year after police forced them to evacuate their Waukesha homes, for fear the building could collapse. Forty eight units are inside Horizon West Condos. The occupants recall feelings of uncertainty that cold night. Some elderly, some teens, home alone --now, with one common thread -- the heartbreak they just can't shake.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigate northside shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on the north side of the city. The initial MPD report assured people, while a suspect is not yet in custody, there is no threat to the community. The report, issued early Thursday morning, stated officers responded...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect in State State shooting could be harder to find

Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019. Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer. Thursday’s Brew Lights event at the Henry Vilas Zoo gave people the opportunity to do just that. Oregon couple ships thousands of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention

PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
EDGERTON, WI

