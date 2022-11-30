Read full article on original website
New Orleans prepares for President Macron
NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
Covington double murder suspect transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. — The leading suspect in the Covington double murders has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after attempting to escape from St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to a press release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. Antonio Tyson allegedly murdered and burned the...
Retired priest Otis Young identified as one victim in Covington double killing
COVINGTON, La. — Retired pastor Father Otis Young has been identified by the St. Tammany Coroner's Office as one of the victims in Monday's double killing in St. Tammany Parish, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said he died of "blunt and sharp trauma." The bodies of Young...
Louisiana State Police recover 16 stolen vehicles from Algiers apartment thanks to tip
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police were able to recover 16 stolen vehicles from an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood thanks to a Crimestoppers GNO tip, according to a press release. LSP had learned in October that several stolen vehicles were being stored in an abandoned...
Police believe suspect in Covington killing acted alone; identity of 2nd victim still unknown
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish coroner is currently conducting DNA testing on the second victim in the Covington double murder to to make a positive identification. This comes after two burned bodies were found behind a business in downtown Covington Monday morning. Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed...
Video shows Folsom girls reunited with parents after going missing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has located two girls and their golden retriever who had gone missing in the area of N. Willie Road in Folsom on Monday night, according to a post on their Facebook page. STPSO had drones, K9s, ATVs, and a...
2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling on the road this busy Holiday Season
NEW ORLEANS — This year is on track to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving Travel seasons since they started tracking travel in 2000. AAA projects 56.4 million people will travel this year for Thanksgiving. In the state of Louisiana five million people will be hitting the road over the holiday season, so officials want to remind the public of the state’s “move over” law.
