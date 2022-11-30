ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New Orleans prepares for President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling on the road this busy Holiday Season

NEW ORLEANS — This year is on track to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving Travel seasons since they started tracking travel in 2000. AAA projects 56.4 million people will travel this year for Thanksgiving. In the state of Louisiana five million people will be hitting the road over the holiday season, so officials want to remind the public of the state’s “move over” law.
