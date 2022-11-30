West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.

State police said the tractor-trailer was stopped in the fire lane of the rest area near Exit 41 when a Nissan Altima driven by Brian Lambert, 63, rear-ended the tractor-trailer just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver, a 31-year-old man from New Jersey, was not injured.

State police said charges are pending.

