High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event
The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52. Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish. Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and...
High school soccer: Bossier boys, Benton girls win in Bossier tournament; Benton boys win in COPA Acadiana
The Bossier boys and Benton girls won Friday on the second day of the Bossier Futbol Classic at Tinsley Park. Bossier defeated Minden 6-0, and Benton dropped Leesville 3-1. In another boys game, Parkway fell to Caddo Magnet 3-2. In another girls game, Haughton lost to Magnet 5-0. Elsewhere, the...
High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win
Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night. Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2. Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall. Chance Snell led Parkway...
High school soccer: Parkway, Bossier boys, Airline girls win on first day of Bossier tournament
Parkway and Haughton posted wins in the boys division Thursday on the first day of the Bossier High School Futbol Classic at Tinsley Park. The Panthers defeated Minden 2-1, and the Bearkats downed Caddo Magnet 1-0. In a girls division game, Airline defeated North DeSoto 3-0. Parkway fell behind 1-0...
High school girls basketball: Airline improves to 8-1; Benton rally comes up just short in Denham Springs tournament
Airline improved to 8-1 with a 56-20 victory over Summerfield in the Quitman tournament Friday. Aniya Hudson and Faith Rush led Airline with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Jana Jones scored eight. The Lady Vikings visit Minden Tuesday. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers dropped a tough 53-51 decision to Zachary...
High school wrestling: Annual TheRiot on the Red tournament set for Saturday at Parkway
The annual TheRiot on the Red tournament is Saturday at Parkway. Nine schools will be competing, according to TrackWrestling.com. Parkway has three teams, Haughton two and and El Dorado, Ark., two. Defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic is also in the field along with Bossier, Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Evangel Christian...
High school wrestling: Airline downs Benton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 54-29 Thursday night at Benton. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (126), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Ty Parker (170), Grayson Razer (195), Danon Walker (220) and Joey Juneau (285). Benton’s winners were Matthew...
High school boys basketball: (Updated) Parkway rallies past Minden in Jack Clayton Invitational; Benton, PCA win
The Parkway Panthers rallied past Minden 50-42 Thursday on the second day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. In the other games at Haughton, Plain Dealing fell to Byrd 69-53 and Haughton lost to Evangel Christian 69-42. Elsewhere, the Benton Tigers defeated North Caddo 61-57 in the Northwood tournament. Bossier...
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline win tournament games
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won tournament games Thursday. Parkway defeated Jennings in the Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles. Airline downed Quitman 55-52 in the Quitman tournament. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to St. Mary’s Dominican 53-44 in the...
Bossier City, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Haughton, Benton, Greenacres, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Haughton, Benton, Greenacres and Elm Grove all won games played Tuesday and Wednesday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 36-12 at Haughton, Benton downed Rusheon at Rusheon 33-13 and Elm Grove edged Greenacres 13-11 at Elm Grove. Cope improved to 7-0 in district. Benton (6-1) is one game back.
Haynesville defense looks to remain strong during rematch with Oak Grove, this time for a Superdome visit on the line
Haynesville hopes to advance to the Superdome for the first time since 2016. But, 48 minutes of football and Oak Grove stands in the way. From Week Four to now, the Golden Tornado’s defense has played extremely well, limiting opponents to an average of 11 points during that stretch. On October 7, Haynesville defeated Oak […]
Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory on team’s improved defense heading into semifinal date with Haynesville, ” … had a truth session with our team … went back to the fundamentals of how we want to play … “
We go back to the night of October 7. Oak Grove left Haynesville’s Red Franklin Stadium with a 28-21 defeat. The week prior, the Tigers dropped a 50-21 home match to Mangham. Ryan Gregory’s crew has their long-awaited rematch with the Golden Tornado. And, ever since that loss in Claiborne Parish, Oak Grove has held […]
Benton student a recipient of Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Community Service Scholarship
For 17 consecutive years, the Independence Bowl Foundation has partnered with the Willis-Knighton Health System to award two $2,500 Community Service Scholarships – one to a graduating senior from each of Caddo and Bossier Parishes, and the 2022 recipients of the Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Community Service Scholarship are Kyleigh Tree from Benton High School and Hannah Beth Herrington from Northwood High School.
Bossier schools to face off Saturday with Caddo in Annual Red Kettle Challenge
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shoppers will hear bells ringing and cheerful voices singing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as Bossier schools faces off in friendly competition with Caddo schools for the 9th Annual Red Kettle Challenge to benefit The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana. The Red Kettle Challenge...
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS
Who: Southern University in Shreveport (SUSLA) Aerospace Technology Center. When: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm. Where: SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center, 1520 Airport Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107. Shreveport, La. – If it’s in the air, Aviation Techs put it there! Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is...
