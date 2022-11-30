ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event

The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52. Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish. Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win

Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night. Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2. Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall. Chance Snell led Parkway...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Airline downs Benton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 54-29 Thursday night at Benton. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (126), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Ty Parker (170), Grayson Razer (195), Danon Walker (220) and Joey Juneau (285). Benton’s winners were Matthew...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline win tournament games

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won tournament games Thursday. Parkway defeated Jennings in the Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles. Airline downed Quitman 55-52 in the Quitman tournament. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to St. Mary’s Dominican 53-44 in the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Bossier City, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with Bossier High School on December 03, 2022, 12:15:00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory on team’s improved defense heading into semifinal date with Haynesville, ” … had a truth session with our team … went back to the fundamentals of how we want to play … “

We go back to the night of October 7. Oak Grove left Haynesville’s Red Franklin Stadium with a 28-21 defeat. The week prior, the Tigers dropped a 50-21 home match to Mangham. Ryan Gregory’s crew has their long-awaited rematch with the Golden Tornado. And, ever since that loss in Claiborne Parish, Oak Grove has held […]
OAK GROVE, LA
bossierpress.com

Benton student a recipient of Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Community Service Scholarship

For 17 consecutive years, the Independence Bowl Foundation has partnered with the Willis-Knighton Health System to award two $2,500 Community Service Scholarships – one to a graduating senior from each of Caddo and Bossier Parishes, and the 2022 recipients of the Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Community Service Scholarship are Kyleigh Tree from Benton High School and Hannah Beth Herrington from Northwood High School.
BENTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS

Who: Southern University in Shreveport (SUSLA) Aerospace Technology Center. When: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm. Where: SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center, 1520 Airport Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107. Shreveport, La. – If it’s in the air, Aviation Techs put it there! Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is...
SHREVEPORT, LA

