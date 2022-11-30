Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs Independent
Monument Police chief investigated for alleged racial slur
Sean Hemingway, the police chief for the town of Monument, and Town Manager Mike Foreman were investigated over the summer for their conduct at a restaurant that involved Hemingway confronting a patron and allegedly using “Hiroshima” as a racial epithet — an allegation Hemingway isn’t denying, according to documents obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder.
Colorado Springs Independent
D11 students can apply to HBCUs for free
Colorado Springs School District 11 students can now apply to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for free, thanks to a new partnership between D11 and the Common Black College Application (CBCA), announced today. Students can use the CBCA, which typically costs $20, to apply to as many as 67...
