Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?
By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Taking a look at Auburn basketball statistics through seven games.
Auburn is off to a 7-0 start, but it has been shaky at times.
The Tigers have beaten some good mid-major teams this season, but some more challenging games are upcoming.
What has kept the Tigers in some games this season has been their suffocating defense. Playing defense this good will keep Auburn in some ball games until they are able to start knocking down shots.
The SEC is incredibly deep season, and teams like Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee will make it difficult for the Tigers to repeat as SEC Champions.
This team will go as its shooters go, so there will be some rough games against tough opponents when the shots don't fall. Then there will be games where the basket looks like a bigger, and the Tigers can't miss.
Let's look and see where the Tigers stack up compared to the rest of the SEC.
