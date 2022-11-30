ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Ranked Top State In Nation To Find Jobs

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago

Virginia has ranked as one of the nation's best states for jobs, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

With the unemployment rate at 3.7% and many businesses desperate to hire workers, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs , with Virginia ranking number 8 in the best states for employment.

The study compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality. The data set reportedly ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Virginia also ranked in the top five states for highest average starting salary, coming in at number five, with Indiana taking the top spot. Overall, Washington state takes the number one spot in the study for the best place to find a job.

Virginia took the number one spot in the study for the highest average annual income, followed by nearby Maryland ranking at number five.

To read more about the best and worst states to find a job according to WalletHub, click here.

