Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

NKU defeats Robert Morris 60-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky's 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

St. Vincent de Paul hosts coat giveaway in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - St. Vincent de Paul is holding another coat giveaway Saturday. The coat drive will be held at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Milford church hosts drive-thru live nativity

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local church is celebrating the reason for the season. Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru live nativity over the weekend at the church next to Milford Junior High. It features live characters and animals. The live nativity picks up again Sunday from 5-9...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New coffee shop opens location in West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Covington bagel shop closing down due to 'rent hikes'

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Covington staple will soon be closing its doors. Lil's Bagels announced on its website that it is shutting down due to "rent hikes." "We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair," the message reads. "They wanted to triple, and eventually quadruple our rent, and we weren’t willing to go bankrupt. We do not believe that money, alone, should come first."
COVINGTON, KY

