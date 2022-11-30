Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WKRC
NKU defeats Robert Morris 60-56
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky's 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
WKRC
Warrick scores 30 to lead NKU past Youngstown State in Horizon League opener
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP/WKRC) — Marques Warrick’s 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night in its Horizon League opener. Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4 overall, 1-0 Horizon League). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
Dasher and Dancer... and Sugar Plum? Feed and pet reindeer at an Indiana farm
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Conner and Blitzen. But do you know Sugar Plum? She lives out here in Brookville, Indiana with a whole bunch of her friends. "Yeah, we have 20 reindeer to get over twice as...
WKRC
St. Vincent de Paul hosts coat giveaway in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - St. Vincent de Paul is holding another coat giveaway Saturday. The coat drive will be held at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for a...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Milford church hosts drive-thru live nativity
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local church is celebrating the reason for the season. Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru live nativity over the weekend at the church next to Milford Junior High. It features live characters and animals. The live nativity picks up again Sunday from 5-9...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
New coffee shop opens location in West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Man previously pardoned by former Ky. governor found guilty of strangulation
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man, previously pardoned by former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, could spend several years in jail after he was found guilty of strangulation. A Kenton County jury recommended five years in prison for Joheim Bandy, 20. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he was...
WKRC
P&G to pay $8M settlement for potential cancer-causing compound in products
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Procter and Gamble will pay $8 million to settle a class action lawsuit over a potential cancer-causing compound in two of its popular products. The suit claimed Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, and Herbal Essences contained benzene. Exposure to benzene has been linked to leukemia, blood and bone...
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
WKRC
Covington bagel shop closing down due to 'rent hikes'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Covington staple will soon be closing its doors. Lil's Bagels announced on its website that it is shutting down due to "rent hikes." "We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair," the message reads. "They wanted to triple, and eventually quadruple our rent, and we weren’t willing to go bankrupt. We do not believe that money, alone, should come first."
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
Comments / 0