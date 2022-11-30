Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Popculture
Kanye West Loses Another Major Deal Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
Kanye "Ye" West has lost another potential business opportunity. His purchase of Parler, the right-wing-friendly "free speech social media" platform, is dead in the water. The deal's termination was announced shortly after West appeared on Infowars, hosted by conspiracy-monger Alex Jones. He expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the show. "Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a Dec. 1 Twitter statement. Parlement Technologies stated that in mid-November, the decision was made "in the interest of both parties." The company continued, "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community." In October, West and Parler announced a provisional deal for West to acquire the company. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the parties expected the deal to close. "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a statement at the time.
Jack Antonoff drags Ye's antisemitism at Zona Music Festival. We can't print what he said
During their set at Zona Music Festival on Saturday night, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff used a swear word to criticize rapper Kanye West for his recent antisemitic actions and remarks. "(Expletive) Kanye West," Antonoff shouted, to massive cheers and applause from the crowd. Antonoff, who is Jewish, then unflatteringly described Hitler and other dictators...
Even Right-Wingers Think Elon Musk's Hunter Biden Reveal Is A Nothingburger
"I'm deeply underwhelmed," tweeted Seb Gorka about leaked Twitter files concerning how to deal with Hunter information.
Washingtonian.com
President Biden and First Lady Cozy Up With the Macrons at Fiola Mare
President Biden and the First Lady pulled a DC dining power move on Wednesday night, snagging a see-and-be-seen booth at Georgetown’s waterfront Italian restaurant Fiola Mare for dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron. The latter dignitaries arrived in DC on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of Biden’s presidency, and attended the National Christmas Tree lighting on Wednesday evening before skipping out to dinner.
