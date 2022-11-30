Read full article on original website
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio’s weeklong deer gun hunting season has strong start
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week had a strong start according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Hunters checked 17,193 deer on Nov. 28, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Ohio's gun season is open through Sunday, Dec. 4 and re-opens again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!. A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local […]
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Vail takes over Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs ski resort, with a big perk for Ohio passholders
CHAMPION, Pennsylvania – Expect to see more Ohio license plates in the parking lots at Pennsylvania’s Seven Springs Mountain Resort this ski season, thanks to the recent acquisition of the park by Vail Resorts. Most season passholders at Ohio’s four Vail parks can also use their passes to...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
