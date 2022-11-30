ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio’s weeklong deer gun hunting season has strong start

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week had a strong start according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Hunters checked 17,193 deer on Nov. 28, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Ohio's gun season is open through Sunday, Dec. 4 and re-opens again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
actionnews5.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!. A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the...
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
