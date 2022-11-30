ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

11 arrested at a sobriety checkpoint

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made.

13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

Police say four of the 11 were a result of the DUI checkpoints. Five of the 11 were DUI arrests made during the rove/patrol details.

PSP notes two of the DUI arrests were made as the result of car crashes that occurred over the weekend.

Jeanne Coverdale
2d ago

instead of blaming the cops were doing the damn job why don't everybody just look at this fact you shouldn't be drinking and driving. Thanksgiving doesn't mean drinking Easter doesn't mean drinking all holidays are not meant for people to go out and get cracked up on DUI they deserve to be arrested it's not harassment thinking about and kill some innocent family and live through it

Jeanne Coverdale
2d ago

and get it straight I don't stick up for cops too often but when they're doing their job good for them it's sad that the police have to do a checkpoint during the holidays because they know everybody picks holidays to be there getting drunk time they do it everyday usually drunks but hey every holiday people think oh wow it's time to get intoxicated

