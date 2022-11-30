Man shot, killed in parking lot of Parham Road Walmart

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 1500 block of Parham Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed, according to Henrico Police.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the busy parking lot. Officers and EMS officials arrived at the location and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police are working with the state Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Henrico Police Detective C. Henry at (804) 501-4829 or report that information anonymously through Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, on the P3Tips app or at p3tips.com. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

