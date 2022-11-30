A $200,000 grant will provide updated lab equipment for the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District. In early November, the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) received a $200,000 grant from New York State Senator Anna Kaplan. The grant will find upgrades to the environmental laboratory at the GNWPCD’s wastewater treatment plant located on East Shore Road in Great Neck.

