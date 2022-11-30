Read full article on original website
Warriors' Draymond Green fined $25K over interaction with fan
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25K for “directing obscene language toward a fan,” the NBA announced (via Twitter). The incident occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter during Golden State’s loss to Dallas on Tuesday. The four-time All-Star is averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG,...
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to join Clippers on upcoming four-game road trip
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out another game Saturday, but the Clippers are optimistic that they’ll both return soon, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Leonard and George were both able to practice Friday, and they will join the team for its four-game road trip that begins Monday at Charlotte.
Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Month
All of the initial monthly awards combined the statistics from October and November, since October was an abbreviated month (the regular season started on the 18th). Booker led the Suns to a 15-6 record over the past six weeks, the No. 1 seed in the West. Through 21 games (36.5), he’s averaging 29.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.8 APG and 1.1 SPG on .489/.378/.878 shooting.
Lakers could trade Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn or draft picks?
The Lakers are “leaning toward” trading “some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players” in order to upgrade the rotation, multiple team sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Going that route would still give the...
Lakers have 'discussed internally' trading Russell Westbrook for Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic
The Lakers have internally discussed the possibility of packaging Russell Westbrook and draft picks in a trade offer to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the latest episode of his Lowe Post podcast. “The trade I saw (speculated by Bill Simmons of...
Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul 'getting close' to returning from sore right heel
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul was putting in work after Saturday’s practice. Shooting. Sweating. Scowling. He’s still out with what the Phoenix Suns are saying is a sore right heel, but Paul had his game face on during the post practice workout to signal he’s itching to return to the court. ...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson comments on coach Tom Thibodeau after loss to Mavs
After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Mavericks exec: Kemba Walker will need 'one week' to get ready to play
Appearing on Thursday on The Ticket Sportradio 96.7 FM in Dallas, Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison said that newly signed point guard Kemba Walker will need about one week to get game-ready, since he hasn’t played since February and didn’t have a training camp. Harrison also made some rather candid remarks when asked about Walker’s long-standing knee issue, as Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball relays.
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe’s first-period scoring flurry and a standout performance in goal from Spencer Knight brought the longest active win streak in the NHL to a halt. Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. Seattle couldn’t solve Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. “Just solid, square to the puck. Anything that got away from him he had an answer for,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Knight. “One or two really really good saves, cross-seam saves that are hard to make. Gave us a nice bit of confidence and calm back there.”
Hornets' Mark Williams taking advantage of G-League minutes
Mark Williams hasn’t played as much as some of his fellow first-round picks, so he’s taking advantage of the opportunities the Hornets are giving him in the G League, writes Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Williams was selected 15th overall, but the Hornets view him as a long-term project at center. He’s behind Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards on the depth chart and has logged 13 total minutes in three games, so Williams is focused on making an impact with Greensboro Swarm.
Hawks' John Collins out at least two weeks; Nets have shown interest in trade
Hawks power forward John Collins will be out at least two weeks due to the left ankle sprain that he suffered during Wednesday’s victory over Orlando, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). Atlanta confirmed Collins’ two-week timeline, tweeting that his MRI also revealed joint swelling. His return...
NBA executive: Al Horford gave Celtics 'hometown discount' with extension
Al Horford gave the Celtics a “hometown discount” by signing a two-year extension this week valued at $20M, an Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. The executive believes Horford could have received more money if he had waited for free agency, but at age 36 he wasn’t interested in leaving Boston for a rebuilding team.
Chandler Hutchison to retire
Former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison has decided to “step away” from basketball, he confirmed on his Instagram account. An announcement from Hutchison’s G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, first indicated that the 26-year-old had decided to retire. The Skyforce – Miami’s NBAGL affiliate – buried the news in a press release about the team acquiring forward Wayne Stewart, and Hutchison subsequently shared his own announcement in his Instagram story.
Cavs' Dean Wade could be out several weeks with injured shoulder
Starting Cavaliers small forward Dean Wade had to exit Cleveland’s 107-96 victory over the Magic on Friday after aggravating a prior left shoulder injury, tweets Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has revealed that Wade had been playing through the ailment for weeks, Russo adds...
Report: Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year extension
Horford is currently earning $26.5M in the final season of the four-year, $109M contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019, the last time he reached free agency. The veteran big man left Boston for Philadelphia that offseason despite a widespread expectation that he and the Celtics would work out a new deal.
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
Haywood Highsmith near guaranteed salary if not waive on or before Jan. 7
It has been a good week for Heat forward Haywood Highsmith so far. He had his best game of the season on Wednesday in Boston, matching a career high with 16 points while chipping in eight rebounds, a pair of blocks, and a career-best four 3-pointers. Additionally, by remaining on...
