SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe’s first-period scoring flurry and a standout performance in goal from Spencer Knight brought the longest active win streak in the NHL to a halt. Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. Seattle couldn’t solve Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. “Just solid, square to the puck. Anything that got away from him he had an answer for,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Knight. “One or two really really good saves, cross-seam saves that are hard to make. Gave us a nice bit of confidence and calm back there.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO