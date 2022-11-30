ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Month

All of the initial monthly awards combined the statistics from October and November, since October was an abbreviated month (the regular season started on the 18th). Booker led the Suns to a 15-6 record over the past six weeks, the No. 1 seed in the West. Through 21 games (36.5), he’s averaging 29.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.8 APG and 1.1 SPG on .489/.378/.878 shooting.
Mavericks exec: Kemba Walker will need 'one week' to get ready to play

Appearing on Thursday on The Ticket Sportradio 96.7 FM in Dallas, Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison said that newly signed point guard Kemba Walker will need about one week to get game-ready, since he hasn’t played since February and didn’t have a training camp. Harrison also made some rather candid remarks when asked about Walker’s long-standing knee issue, as Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball relays.
The Associated Press

Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe’s first-period scoring flurry and a standout performance in goal from Spencer Knight brought the longest active win streak in the NHL to a halt. Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. Seattle couldn’t solve Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. “Just solid, square to the puck. Anything that got away from him he had an answer for,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Knight. “One or two really really good saves, cross-seam saves that are hard to make. Gave us a nice bit of confidence and calm back there.”
Hornets' Mark Williams taking advantage of G-League minutes

Mark Williams hasn’t played as much as some of his fellow first-round picks, so he’s taking advantage of the opportunities the Hornets are giving him in the G League, writes Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Williams was selected 15th overall, but the Hornets view him as a long-term project at center. He’s behind Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards on the depth chart and has logged 13 total minutes in three games, so Williams is focused on making an impact with Greensboro Swarm.
Chandler Hutchison to retire

Former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison has decided to “step away” from basketball, he confirmed on his Instagram account. An announcement from Hutchison’s G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, first indicated that the 26-year-old had decided to retire. The Skyforce – Miami’s NBAGL affiliate – buried the news in a press release about the team acquiring forward Wayne Stewart, and Hutchison subsequently shared his own announcement in his Instagram story.
Report: Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year extension

Horford is currently earning $26.5M in the final season of the four-year, $109M contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019, the last time he reached free agency. The veteran big man left Boston for Philadelphia that offseason despite a widespread expectation that he and the Celtics would work out a new deal.
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month

Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
