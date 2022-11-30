Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Rivers Plan Commission Adds Meeting for Today
The City of Two Rivers added another meeting to its schedule for this week. The Plan Commission will be gathering in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. The only item on their agenda is a site and architectural plan review for Central Park. These documents were submitted by Parkitecture,...
Brown County Emergency Management Responds to Concerns Following Gas Leak in Green Bay
Brown County Emergency Management is explaining why an alert intended for a few households in Green Bay ended up getting sent as far away as Outagamie and Oconto County. The alert was issued as crews responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive. As is department...
City of Manitowoc Looking for New Member of the MPU Commission
The City of Manitowoc is looking for someone to fill a position on the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. According to the Finance Committee Chairman and Alderman Jim Brey, the Commission needs another individual to fill the remainder of a five-year term which was previously filled by former commissioner Dave Luckow.
Manitowoc Salvation Army A Bit Behind in Red Kettle Collections, LT Moffitt Not Worried Yet
The Salvation Army of Manitowoc County is a bit behind where they would like to be in their Red Kettle collections. LT Jenny Moffit said during her Friday morning Red Kettle Update that this past week pushed them closer to a quarter of the way to their season goal. “We...
Flags Ordered At Half Staff To Honor Former County Board Supervisor
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer has ordered county flags to be flown at half-staff on December 5th for former County Board Supervisor Ken Swade. He passed away on November 29th at the age of 83. Swade was appointed to the County Board on June 15th, 1993, and served until April...
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
Sheboygan County Banks Compete for the Benefit of the Salvation Army
Banks and credit unions in Sheboygan County are squaring off to help support the Salvation Army of Sheboygan County. Nine financial institutions are partaking in the annual Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions on Wednesday, December 7th, to help raise money for the local organization. Partaking in this year’s...
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program
Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
Mishicot Business Association to Host 13th Annual Christmas in the Village Saturday
The Christmas spirit will be flowing throughout the Village of Mishicot on Saturday. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the Mishicot Business Association is hosting its 13th annual Christmas in the Village celebration with numerous local businesses. Mittens will be given away at participating stores, banks, bars, and businesses, and a drawing...
Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Discipline Case Involving the Green Bay Police Department
A disciplinary case in the Green Bay Police Department is headed to the State Supreme Court. This is the third time the case of Police Detective Andrew Weiss will be in court. Weiss was disciplined by the department after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s phone to provide details of two sexual assault cases on which he was assigned to someone outside of the Department.
Chad Lewis Explores the Darker Side of the Holiday Season with Legends & Folklore of Winter at Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was written by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. Winter has finally descended upon Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and the Holidays are looming over our heads. The first snow fall always gets me in the mood to put up lights outside and to start arranging our holiday decorations inside. But, just like with anything else, there is a darker side to the merry and bright of the holidays and winter days and nights in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Continues Christmas Tree Ship Tradition This Weekend
The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc is ready for the holiday season and will be hosting an event on Saturday. The Annual Christmas Tree Ship Day will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the Sub Pub opening up 15 minutes later to sell hot chocolate and coffee. Then at 10:00,...
Stories You May Have Missed a Week in Review
– The Kiel Police Department honored a fallen hometown man over the weekend. Click here to learn more about Officer Steven Nothem II. – The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is ready to spread some Christmas cheer this weekend. Click here to learn more about their “Festival of Christmas” concert.
Christmas In The Mansion Exhibit Now Open
An annual celebration of Christmas and the craftsmanship of local volunteers is currently on display daily at the Rahr West in Manitowoc. Christmas in the Mansion “highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is “beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group...
Two Crashes Reported Near Plymouth on Tuesday
There were two traffic crashes reported near Plymouth earlier this week. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the first one occurred at the intersection of Highways 57 and PP at around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle reportedly attempted to make a left turn in front of an oncoming...
Trial for Manitowoc Man Accused of Killing His Children in Kaukauna Begins Today
The trial for a Manitowoc man accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna is scheduled to begin today. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the 2020 deaths of 5-year-old William, and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer. 102 potential jurors were narrowed down to 15,...
Fond du Lac Meth Ring Busted, 10 Charged
Ten people are facing charges after local, state, and federal authorities busted a meth ring in Fond du Lac. D.A. Eric Toney yesterday said the months-long investigation ended a drug ring that sold over $1 million worth of meth in and around Fond du Lac. Seven of the ten are...
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes
Workers at a Starbucks store in Green Bay have unionized. The employees at the coffee chain located at Main Street and Auto Plaza Way voted 12-8 to join Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United. In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and local management, the local...
Newton Collision Technician Earns National Award
An ASE Certified Collision Repair Technician from Newton has received a national award. Brian Toltzmann, who is a welding and hands-on skills development instructor for I-CAR in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was honored with a national achievement award as the I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year.
Green Bay Man Charged in Young Girl’s Death Still Needs an Attorney
The man charged with the death of a five-year-old girl in Green Bay still needs an attorney. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is facing charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child Causing Death, and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Despite charges being filed on November 10th, an attorney...
