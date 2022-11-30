ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Two Rivers Plan Commission Adds Meeting for Today

The City of Two Rivers added another meeting to its schedule for this week. The Plan Commission will be gathering in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. The only item on their agenda is a site and architectural plan review for Central Park. These documents were submitted by Parkitecture,...
City of Manitowoc Looking for New Member of the MPU Commission

The City of Manitowoc is looking for someone to fill a position on the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. According to the Finance Committee Chairman and Alderman Jim Brey, the Commission needs another individual to fill the remainder of a five-year term which was previously filled by former commissioner Dave Luckow.
MANITOWOC, WI
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc

A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
MANITOWOC, WI
Sheboygan County Banks Compete for the Benefit of the Salvation Army

Banks and credit unions in Sheboygan County are squaring off to help support the Salvation Army of Sheboygan County. Nine financial institutions are partaking in the annual Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions on Wednesday, December 7th, to help raise money for the local organization. Partaking in this year’s...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program

Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
MANITOWOC, WI
Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Discipline Case Involving the Green Bay Police Department

A disciplinary case in the Green Bay Police Department is headed to the State Supreme Court. This is the third time the case of Police Detective Andrew Weiss will be in court. Weiss was disciplined by the department after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s phone to provide details of two sexual assault cases on which he was assigned to someone outside of the Department.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chad Lewis Explores the Darker Side of the Holiday Season with Legends & Folklore of Winter at Manitowoc Public Library

The following article was written by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. Winter has finally descended upon Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and the Holidays are looming over our heads. The first snow fall always gets me in the mood to put up lights outside and to start arranging our holiday decorations inside. But, just like with anything else, there is a darker side to the merry and bright of the holidays and winter days and nights in Wisconsin.
MANITOWOC, WI
Stories You May Have Missed a Week in Review

– The Kiel Police Department honored a fallen hometown man over the weekend. Click here to learn more about Officer Steven Nothem II. – The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is ready to spread some Christmas cheer this weekend. Click here to learn more about their “Festival of Christmas” concert.
MANITOWOC, WI
Christmas In The Mansion Exhibit Now Open

An annual celebration of Christmas and the craftsmanship of local volunteers is currently on display daily at the Rahr West in Manitowoc. Christmas in the Mansion “highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is “beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group...
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Crashes Reported Near Plymouth on Tuesday

There were two traffic crashes reported near Plymouth earlier this week. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the first one occurred at the intersection of Highways 57 and PP at around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle reportedly attempted to make a left turn in front of an oncoming...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Fond du Lac Meth Ring Busted, 10 Charged

Ten people are facing charges after local, state, and federal authorities busted a meth ring in Fond du Lac. D.A. Eric Toney yesterday said the months-long investigation ended a drug ring that sold over $1 million worth of meth in and around Fond du Lac. Seven of the ten are...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes

Workers at a Starbucks store in Green Bay have unionized. The employees at the coffee chain located at Main Street and Auto Plaza Way voted 12-8 to join Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United. In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and local management, the local...
GREEN BAY, WI
Newton Collision Technician Earns National Award

An ASE Certified Collision Repair Technician from Newton has received a national award. Brian Toltzmann, who is a welding and hands-on skills development instructor for I-CAR in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was honored with a national achievement award as the I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year.
NEWTON, WI
Green Bay Man Charged in Young Girl’s Death Still Needs an Attorney

The man charged with the death of a five-year-old girl in Green Bay still needs an attorney. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is facing charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child Causing Death, and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Despite charges being filed on November 10th, an attorney...
GREEN BAY, WI

