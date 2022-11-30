Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of volunteers gather to package food donations
GREECE, N.Y. One group is doing its part to feed hungry kids. 800 local volunteers came together to fight hunger and help out children around the world. The group Feed My Starving Children says every year millions of kids die from malnutrition. So it held a food packaging event at...
WHEC TV-10
City kicks off holiday season with Liberty Pole lighting, followed by parade to Roc Holiday Village
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Lighting of the Liberty Pole and Family Lantern Parade to the Roc Holiday Village took place on Saturday. Mayor Evans, City Councilmembers, Santa, the Prime Time Brass band, and other holiday-costumed characters were there to light the Liberty Pole at the corner of East Main Street and Franklin Street.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we continue our conversation about the persistent violence in the city. Hear from Carrie Noble, director of Victim Witness Services for Monroe County, and Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition holds dinner for first responders and community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community held a special event to recognize first responders for their commitment to public safety. Rochester’s Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition held its annual dinner for EMTs, firefighters, and police. After starting as a police recognition dinner, it’s grown to involve emergency responders as well as...
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
East House begins renovations on community residence after receiving $40K grant
East House said that their facilities like Boehm Lodge undergo "wear and tear" as they serve clients.
ROC Holiday Village opens for the 2022 holiday season
This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WHEC TV-10
“Good Night Lights” for Golisano Children’s Hospital patients is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good Night Lights is back for the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The first one of the holiday season was held on Wednesday. Every Wednesday night up until December 21, police and fire departments will line up their cars and trucks outside of the hospital and flash their lights to say a “good night” to young patients. Organizers told us it means as much to them as it does to the kids.
WHEC TV-10
Roc Holiday Village opens; Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw some of the weather pick up Friday night. Rain sprinkled on the Genesee Brew House Keg Tree Lighting and Roc Holiday Village. The village announced it will be shut down Saturday morning because of the weather. “We have a wreath and everything so hopefully...
WHEC TV-10
Historic Jefferson Avenue church will be torn down after Christmas day fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church will be torn down on Monday. The church suffered a devastating fire on Christmas day last year. Church leadership says restoring the building would be too costly. A new replacement facility on Chili Avenue has been purchased with plans to open for worship around late spring 2023.
UPDATE: Ontario County 911 system is back in service
The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center.
First responders gather to say ‘goodnight’ to patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients going to sleep at Golisano Children’s Hospital had a special goodnight Wednesday evening. First responders from all over the state gathered outside the hospital to flash their lights and wave to the kids as part of Good Night Lights. The event took place at roughly 6 p.m. The program will […]
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Babe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
WHEC TV-10
“Lights on for Life” motorcade highlights dangers of impaired driving
MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), and family members of DWI victims held the annual “Lights On For Life” motorcade on Saturday. The motorcade started at the Victims’ Rights Memorial located in Beikirch Park at Highland Park, drove through...
