ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO