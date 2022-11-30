ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need

Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of volunteers gather to package food donations

GREECE, N.Y. One group is doing its part to feed hungry kids. 800 local volunteers came together to fight hunger and help out children around the world. The group Feed My Starving Children says every year millions of kids die from malnutrition. So it held a food packaging event at...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Dec. 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we continue our conversation about the persistent violence in the city. Hear from Carrie Noble, director of Victim Witness Services for Monroe County, and Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Good Night Lights” for Golisano Children’s Hospital patients is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good Night Lights is back for the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The first one of the holiday season was held on Wednesday. Every Wednesday night up until December 21, police and fire departments will line up their cars and trucks outside of the hospital and flash their lights to say a “good night” to young patients. Organizers told us it means as much to them as it does to the kids.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Roc Holiday Village opens; Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw some of the weather pick up Friday night. Rain sprinkled on the Genesee Brew House Keg Tree Lighting and Roc Holiday Village. The village announced it will be shut down Saturday morning because of the weather. “We have a wreath and everything so hopefully...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Historic Jefferson Avenue church will be torn down after Christmas day fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church will be torn down on Monday. The church suffered a devastating fire on Christmas day last year. Church leadership says restoring the building would be too costly. A new replacement facility on Chili Avenue has been purchased with plans to open for worship around late spring 2023.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Babe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
ROCHESTER, NY

