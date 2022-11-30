Read full article on original website
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
54% of projects extracting clean energy minerals overlap with Indigenous lands, research reveals
Vast quantities of minerals are needed to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. Minerals and metals are essential for wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for electric vehicles. But Indigenous peoples have raised concerns about more mining on their lands and territories. A new study led by authors...
Political geography key to assessing economic costs of invasive pests on islands
Scientists assessing the economic cost of invasive species on islands have shown that political geography plays an important role, affecting the extent of socio-economic costs. Islands are key locations for global biodiversity but are also highly susceptible to the impacts of invasive species, which frequently pose severe threats, including extinction,...
An easy way for dairy farmers to reduce their climate impact
Adding even a small amount of biochar—a charcoal-like material produced by burning organic matter—to a dairy's manure-composting process reduces methane emissions by 84%, a recent study by UC Merced researchers shows. The dairy industry is one of the main sources of methane in California, making up 50% of...
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Old-growth trees more drought tolerant than younger ones, providing a buffer against climate change
A new analysis of more than 20,000 trees on five continents shows that old-growth trees are more drought tolerant than younger trees in the forest canopy and may be better able to withstand future climate extremes. The findings highlight the importance of preserving the world's remaining old-growth forests, which are...
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Is that turtle legal? Fighting wildlife trafficking with stable isotopes
Wildlife trafficking is a well-known threat to biodiversity, with many species imperiled by poachers working in the illegal pet trade. Worse still, when traffickers are caught in the act, they often evade prosecution through animal "laundering"—erroneously claiming that the confiscated wildlife was bred in captivity. Published in the journal...
New research prompts urgent call to protect Madagascar's unique biodiversity before it's too late
In two new papers published today, December 1, in Science, researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and partners from 50 global organizations have undertaken a major review of Madagascar's extraordinary biodiversity. Bringing together the most up to date resources and using cutting-edge techniques to predict conservation status, the team evaluated the threats facing terrestrial and freshwater biodiversity and looked at future opportunities for conservation and restoration.
How giant-faced owls snag voles hidden in snow
Hovering over a target helps giant-faced Great Gray owls pinpoint prey hidden beneath as much as two feet of snow. Several of the owls' physical features, especially parts of their wings and face, help them correct for sonic distortions caused by the snow, enabling them to find their moving food with astonishing accuracy, according to a new UC Riverside study.
As temperatures rise, low marsh emits more carbon gas than high marsh
Salt marshes are a well-known carbon sink and can aid in carbon sequestration efforts. But they are also dynamic ecosystems that change with the seasons and tides. New research out of the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) Ecosystems Center shows how seasonal cycles and the ocean's ebb and flow affect the amount of carbon stored in New England marshes, using Sage Lot Pond on Cape Cod as a reference marsh.
A new method for detecting indirect corporate emissions
As part of its climate change mitigation strategy, the EU is preparing a new directive to regulate corporate sustainability reporting. Meanwhile, the Norwegian government has determined that all companies in the state portfolio now have a duty to report annually on their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. This will...
Tiny fish could unlock big gains in tackling global malnutrition
Tiny fish could play a big part in tackling malnutrition and the food insecurity crisis across the globe, a new study reveals. Small species such as herring, sardines and anchovies are the cheapest source of nutritious fish found in many low and middle-income countries, and are often caught in large volumes in the waters of nations where people are experiencing malnutrition, researchers have found.
Microplastics could make other pollutants more harmful
Microplastics—small plastic pieces less than five millimeters in length—are becoming a ubiquitous ecological contaminant. Studies suggest that on their own, these tiny bits are potentially harmful, and it's unclear what effect they could have on pollutants that latch onto them. Now, researchers reporting in Environmental Science & Technology Letters show that, when attached to microplastics, UV filters used in products such as sunscreens can make chromium metal more toxic.
Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038
European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...
