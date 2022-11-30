Read full article on original website
Naruto Actress Reveals Their Favorite Anime Episode
Naruto is a Shonen series that has more than earned its popularity, so it's no surprise that it was once considered one of the "Big Three" in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, alongside One Piece and Bleach. With the latest entry in the franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, handing the reins from the original protagonist to his son, Boruto, the Seventh Hokage remains an important part of the series created by Masashi Kishimoto. Now, to help in celebrating an upcoming anniversary exhibit, the Japanese voice actor behind the orange-clad ninja shares her favorite episode.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
Demon Slayer Announces Special Season 3 TV Event
Demon Slayer's second season not only saw Tanjiro and company reliving the events of the Mugen Train, the storyline that helped give the Shonen series the number one anime movie of all time, but it also saw the young demon hunters take part in the Entertainment District Arc to battle the nefarious siblings Gyutaro and Daki. With the third season of the wildly popular anime adaptation planning to hit the small screen next year, the series from Ufotable is planning a new event to reveal new information about the upcoming storylines.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
Scout Comics Reveals Commander Rao Prequel One-Shot And We Love You First Look (Exclusive)
The acclaimed and award-winning comic Commander Rao from the ever-talented writer and illustrator Fell Hound is now receiving a standalone prequel, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new prequel is titled And We Love You and will be coming from Scout Comics next year, with Hound returning to write and illustrate the book alongside GLAAD-nominated letterer Lucas Gattoni (DC Pride, Killer Queens). The new one-shot will hit stores on February 1st, 2023, and you can check out an up-close look at the new series starting on the next slide.
Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
HBO's The White Lotus Breaks Another Viewership Record
HBO's latest series is breaking records once again. According to new metrics released by the premium cable network (via The Wrap), Episode 6 of The White Lotus was watched by 2.8 million viewers across linear telecasts, as well as on the HBO Max streaming service. This is easily the best-performing episode of the series' run thus far, which initially debuted to 1.5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere, and has only been growing in numbers ever since.
Ray Richmond: ‘Abbott Elementary’ leads the way in Critics Choice noms by keeping it real
The Critics Choice TV Awards nominations for television were announced this morning, and the chart-topping showing by “Abbott Elementary” demonstrated that you don’t need cable or streaming freedom in order to thrive. In fact, you also don’t even need to be alive, as was made clear by the posthumous noms of Leslie Jordan (Fox’s “Call Me Kat”) for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ray Liotta (Apple TV+’s “Black Bird”) for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Norm Macdonald (Netflix’s “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”) for Comedy Special. Being deceased and still getting nominated is quite...
HBO Max Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Series After Three Seasons
Another HBO Max reality series has officially gotten the axe. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the voguing competition series Legendary has been cancelled after three seasons on the platform. The series, which spotlighted the LGBTQ+ community, featured a group of voguing houses, each featuring five performers and a leader called the house mother. The teams compete in a competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish. Throughout each episode, we learn more about each house and their performers as they tell us their moving and inspirational backstories. The series was emceed by Dashaun Wesley, with judges including Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.
Sonic Prime: How to Watch Netflix's Sonic the Hedgehog Show 5 Days Early
Sonic Prime is set to premiere on Netflix on December 15th, but Sonic the Hedgehog fans have a chance to check out the first episode five days ahead of time. Today, Netflix announced that the first episode will premiere In Roblox's Sonic Speed Simulator. The episode will air on Saturday December 10th at 7 a.m. PT. In addition to the episode, players can check out giveaways, a New Yoke City tag arena, and more. For fans that don't want to wait for the whole first season to go live, this should be the perfect opportunity!
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting
Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.
Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases "Next Chapter" on Anniversary of Casting Announcement
It's been nine years since Gal Gadot's casting as Wonder Woman was first announced and now, the actress is marking the anniversary with both a look back and a tease of the "next chapter" yet to come. On Instagram on Tuesday, Gadot shared a photo of herself from the first Wonder Woman movie, writing about her gratitude at being able to play the iconic character while also saying that she can't wait for fans to see the heroine's next chapter.
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Choreographed Iconic Dance Scene While She Had COVID
Not only did Jenna Ortega choreograph her popular dance scene in Wednesday, but she also filmed it while battling COVID. The Addams Family spinoff has been an instant hit for Netflix, landing in third place on the streamer's all-time Top 10 list for TV shows, only behind Stranger Things and DAHMER. Wednesday supplanted Bridgerton: Season 2 and pushed Ozark Season 4 off the list entirely. One of the more popular moments in Wednesday came when Jenna Ortega attended her school's Rave'N Dance, where she broke out an "interesting" dance routine. The star revealed the difficulty level that came when her performance, especially considering she had just been diagnosed with COVID beforehand.
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Dragon Ball Z Gives Future Trunks a Cyberpunk Makeover in New Art
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, the franchise has a life of its own. With fans across the globe, the IP has turned its Saiyans into superstars, and we're not just talking about Goku. When it comes to Saiyans, it seems they all have their own fanbase, and one piece of new art has fans of Future Trunks buzzing online.
The Office Fans Debate Mindy Kaling's Thoughts on a Reboot
The Office star Mindy Kaling says that a reboot might not work in today's climate and fans are debating the statement. In a talk with Variety, the actress said that there would have to be some tweaks to the show in 2022. (Understandably, a lot of commenters are pointing out that not only is the show more popular than ever, but a lot of the plot lines have become normalized in other shows that follow. So, maybe… just maybe, this is all really silly and an Office reboot would be just fine on TV now. Just a thought!) Needless to say the interview got people rilled up while they debated the merits of even rebooting the show now. After all, it's out there to watch for anyone to stream with access to Peacock. Check out some good posts down below!
AEW Star Pushes Back Against Criticism Toward Their In-Ring Style
Athena (fka Ember Moon) made a few headlines recently when she started showing a much more vicious style in matches on AEW Dark & Dark Elevation. However, it wasn't long before online wrestling fans started accusing her of working too stiff and being "unsafe" in the ring. The former NXT Women's Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed her change in attitude and in-ring style. She's set to challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship this Saturday at Final Battle in Garland, Texas.
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
