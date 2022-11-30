ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

An Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell X Will Welch

 3 days ago

Photo byFox Theatre Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
Join American singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell, and GQ Magazine Global Editorial Director Will Welch, as they explore the evolving state of friendship, music and more

The Fox Theatre Welcomes Spectacular December Events Lineup

This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of anticipated holiday performances and tours planned including Fox Theatre Holiday Tours, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Mighty Mo & More! and Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Outside of holiday performances, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour, “Anastasia,” Louis CK, An Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell and Will Welch and Gucci Mane and Friends all make stops at the Theatre in December. The historic Atlanta venue offers guests entertainment of all genres. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
ATLANTA, GA
Children’s Museum of Atlanta Celebrates the Holidays with Merry and Bright Activities Throughout December

There is snow place like Children’s Museum of Atlanta! Families are invited to celebrate and learn about a variety of holidays with the Museum’s annual Celebrations in Light programming throughout December. Family-favorite Sockefeller Plaza skating is back for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and glide around the 200-square-foot rink. Children and families are encouraged to ring in the new year at the Museum’s beloved Bubble Bash. Learners will explore a variety of holiday traditions through art, science, design and seasonal on-stage performances. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, continues, giving guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
ATLANTA, GA
Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Xfinity invites the community to gather under the stars and enjoy free family-friendly blockbuster films. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and can purchase food and beverages from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the film. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers.
ATLANTA, GA
NYE Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Visitors are welcomed to celebrate the new year with a Vegas-themed NYE party with casino games, festive decorations, and exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta. Ticket packages include live music, photo opportunities and a midnight champagne toast that spotlights the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-ft LED Screen. Guests can bask in the ambiance with roaming entertainers, exclusive VIP packages with access to private bars, served food stations and so much more. Get tickets here.
ATLANTA, GA
Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will spread holiday cheer all season long. Visitors can enjoy holiday classics during the hour-long live performances which take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, courtesy of Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by Wellstar. More information can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20

Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. A FREE holiday event includes appearances by Santa himself, a special musical performance by President and CEO Allan Vella and The Grits, and Miracle on 34th Street! Guests are encouraged to "bring their socks to the Fox" to support Project Live Love's mission to clothe the needy this winter.
ATLANTA, GA
C. Ellets Jazz Brunch at The Battery Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Diners are invited to enjoy all that jazz at weekend Brunch. Guests can enjoy a bite of Steak and Eggs benedict or Pancake Paloozas and relax with vibrant music from a live jazz duo. Reservations are available here.
ATLANTA, GA
Celebrations in Light at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta welcomes families to explore light, joy, winter and wonder all season long with special performances from different holiday traditions!. Best for ages 1 to 5, these special programs facilitated by trained professionals in play-based activity. The Building Blocks Early Learning Program promotes preschool and kindergarten readiness with programs that align with the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards for preschoolers. Activities this month target motor skills and spatial awareness.
ATLANTA, GA
A Christmas Carol at Aurora Theatre

Dec. 8 – 10, 15, 17 and 21 – 23 at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 – 11, 17 – 18 and 23 at 2:30 p.m. Back for a 16th year, Aurora Theatre Co-Founder Anthony Rodriquez’ unforgettable one-man A Christmas Carol returns with a twist that can’t be missed. Audiences will be immersed in the holiday classic as Anthony’s mesmerizing storytelling is enhanced with state-of-the-art-technology in the Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center. This can’t-miss production brings a new element while maintaining an intimate feel that captures the true spirit of Christmas!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
December is Merry and Bright at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2022) – The warmth of the holidays has arrived at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Aurora Theatre staples A Christmas Carol and the Festival of Trees return to ring in the season along with hilarious Aurora alum Dulcé Sloan who will star in the NYE Comedy Spectacular. The 2022 edition of Christmas Canteen will also continue this month, running through Dec. 23. Teatro Aurora’s holiday offerings include holiday traditions from Colombia and Puerto Rico with Noche deVelas and Club Babalú Parranda Navideña. Meanwhile, Aurora Children’s Playhouse celebrates December with three entertaining shows: a new twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a spectacular North Pole talent show with The North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies and Rob Anglin’s Holiday Juggling Show. Audiences of all ages can join Aurora’s touring troop for one-night-only engagement at the theatre with Blitzen’s Reindeer Games. Aurora favorites Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts will present Datsuzoku, while shows from Michelle Malone & the Hot Toddies and Motown Christmas will jazz up the holidays. Rounding out the month, Southern Ballet Theatre will present its rendition of The Nutcracker.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Dec. 1 – 24 Live! at The Battery Atlanta invites guests to experience an over-the-top holiday experience unlike any other. From Dec 1 – Dec 24, The Tavern transforms into Tinsel Tavern, a holiday pop-up bar, featuring an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
