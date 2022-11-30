Read full article on original website
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
Illinois SAFE-T Act 2023: Lawmakers pass revised version of controversial bill about cash bail
The Pre-Trial Fairness portion of the law will go into effect on January 1 and will eliminate cash bail.
KFVS12
Ill. State Senate approves selling former Artisan Building at Rend Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose. According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.
